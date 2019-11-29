 COP25: Controversial carbon markets to take center stage | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

COP25: Controversial carbon markets to take center stage

Carbon markets could help nations raise ambitions in setting goals that will keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement. But skeptics say they risk ruining the historic accord.

Smoke and steam rise to the sky from a coal power plant

In a rural area of northern Cambodia, rice husks are used as fuel to generate electricity for local communities otherwise dependent on highly polluting diesel generators.

The project is financed by individuals and companies at the other side of the world who buy carbon credits — each worth a ton of carbon dioxide equivalent — to offset CO2 emitted on their home turf.

This is just one way in which CO2 is traded across the globe and one of the carbon market models that negotiators will be discussing at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. The aim is to come up a regulatory framework for a global carbon trading system, a complex issue that falls under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Read more: How does emissions trading work?

Almost 200 nations have ratified the historic climate agreement which aims to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century — and ideally to 1.5 degrees C.

But current reduction targets — known as nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) — set by individual nations render both goals unrealistic. On the basis of existing pledges, experts project a global temperature rise of at least 3 degrees C.

Carbon markets, say advocates, could hold the key to more ambitious targets.

But Ann-Kathrin Schneider, head of international politics at BUND, Friends of the Earth Germany, says Article 6 poses "a big risk to the Paris Agreement." She believes carbon trading has the potential to distract nations from actually reducing carbon emissions.

"I wouldn't say it's a technical issue," she said. "It's a very political issue."

Asien Klimawandel Siem Reap Kambodscha (Apiwat Sukpimontri/USAID Mekong ARCC Project)

In Cambodia, rice husks are used as fuel to generate electricity

China Windenergie (Getty Images/AFP/L. Jin)

Emissions trading is a market-based approach to tackling greenhouse gas emissions

Trading options

Two different systems of carbon trading will be up for discussion in Madrid. The first would allow countries that exceed their own climate targets to sell excess emission reductions to nations struggling to meet their goals.

If, for example, a country that set out to reduce its emissions by 100 tons of CO2 equivalent, manages to make actual reductions of 110 tons, it could sell the excess 10 tons to a country falling short on its NDCs.

Stefano de Clara, director of international policy at the non-profit International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), which works to establish an international framework for trading in emission reductions, says such schemes are a "key tool" to enable countries to reach the Paris commitments.

"Ideally, we could have a global fully-fledged market where everyone trades with each other," he told DW, adding that ever more countries are considering carbon markets as a way to meet their NDC goals.

Watch video 01:48

Pay to Pollute: Emissions trading explained

But critics are concerned about this growing interest on the grounds it could prompt some countries to set intentionally low national targets so they can sell their excess credits.

"Achieving unambitious NDCs shouldn't be enough to be allowed to participate in market-based mechanisms," Carsten Warnecke, founding partner of the NewClimate Institute, told DW.

He believes all NDCs should be ambitious enough to secure a well below 2 degree Celsius scenario, and he makes a case for only allowing countries with Paris-aligned targets to participate in carbon trading systems. 

"It is so ambitious that in theory only very few countries in the world would be able to sell emission reductions," he said.

Gilles Dufrasne, policy officer on carbon pricing at Carbon Market Watch, goes even further. Rather than carbon credits resulting from domestic emissions achievements being sold to another country, he would like to see the money set aside to reach another Paris goal — a $100 billion (€90.8 billion) annual fund for mitigation and adaptation measures in developing countries, which are often worst affected by climate change.

"So you count the finance but you don't attribute the emission reduction to yourself – to the country or the company,” Dufrasne said. "It really comes on top, which is what markets, even buying credits, should be about. It should be a system to really increase your ambitions to bring about more emission reductions."

Klimakonferenz Cop21 2015 in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

Almost 200 nations signed the historic Paris Agreement in 2015, aiming to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius

China Kohlegrupe in Shanxi (Getty Images/K. Frayer)

Some experts are concerned that global carbon trading system pose a big risk to the Paris Agreement

Offsetting emissions

Rules to govern trading through offsetting will also form part of the Article 6 discussions in Madrid, with negotiators developing regulations for what is known as the Sustainable Development Mechanism — a tool which succeeds the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) that was created over a decade ago under the Kyoto Protocol.

The CDM has allowed rich countries to offset their domestic CO2 output by funding emissions-reducing sustainable development programs in developing countries.

But Carbon Market Watch estimates around 85 percent of projects financed under the CDM would have gone ahead regardless.

"It was supposed to be a system to allow countries to set more ambitious targets," Dufrasne said. "But what it actually did is just make it cheaper to reach existing targets and you can even argue that it weakened the targets because instead of really reducing emissions, countries bought credits that don't really represent much."

Critics also argue that credits used under the CDM are too cheap and should not be included in any new carbon trading scheme — a point that has already proved contentious among nations that hold those credits.

Graphic depicting CO2 emissions from coal, oil and gas

Strict rules

Environmentalists say strict rules will be integral to the success of any global trading scheme, and must prevent double counting — in which both the countries buying and selling a given credit claim the reduction as their own.

IETA's de Clara argues that if negotiators in Madrid are able to secure tough regulations, Article 6 will provide the incentive countries need to ensure high standards of emissions trading, which would then naturally lead to ambitious targets.

"If a country is spending tax payer money to source emission reductions abroad, it would not look for emission reductions or credits that can't be trusted," he said. "Under that logic, it might actually be a stick and a carrot for countries."

But BUND's Schneider says including carbon markets in the Paris Agreement at all could undermine it.

"We fear that if Article 6 is decided at this COP, it will detour from other instruments, like the phaseout of fossil fuels, and that people will try to seek an easy way out of climate ambition and that it will in fact reduce climate ambition and not increase it," Schneider said.

Urgency in combatting the climate crisis is now needed more than anything, she says. For her and others like her, only direct action from countries will make a much-needed difference.

  • Jellyfish in the Canary Islands, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Watch out: Jellyfish boom!

    Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

  • Global Ideas Violin Woods (Angelo van Schaik)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Perfect wood is vanishing

    Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

  • Heat wave in India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.K. Singh)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Forget about sleeping

    On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

  • A young man with a tissue behind a tree withn pollen (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Sorry for your nose

    Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

  • Health station in Garin Goulbi, Niger (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schulze)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Bacteria and mosquitoes

    Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

  • Construction worker Eduard Romanov points to a spot on a cracked panel building in eastern Siberia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Houses are crumbling

    Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

  • Loggerhead sea turtle emerging from the shell (Imago/Nature Picture Library)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Male or female? Ask climate change

    Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive.

    Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz


 

DW recommends

CO2 emissions gap: UN report warns of 'collective failure to act'

Unless global greenhouse gas emissions fall by 7.6 per cent each year, the world will fail to meet the 1.5°C temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, a report from the UN Environment Programme warns. (26.11.2019)  

How does emissions trading work?

(16.10.2013)  

Paying for climate protection: How CO2 offsetting for flights works

Traveling by plane is particularly damaging to the climate. If you want to clear your conscience, you can donate to projects that offset CO2 emissions. But where does that money actually go? (26.04.2019)  

Climate policy: German advisers recommend CO2 pricing as 'central instrument'

A council of economic experts advising the government says the German government should put a price on CO2 emissions. It would be 'economically efficient' and should be a key part of climate policy, advisers say. (12.07.2019)  

Europe's black gas market fueling climate change

Illegal refrigerant imports are flooding the European market, contributing emissions equivalent to four coal-fired power plants in 2018. These hydrofluorocarbons, also known as HFCs, primarily come from China. (14.10.2019)  

Will China's cap-and-trade scheme revive the dream of a global carbon market?

Switzerland has signed up for an Emissions Trading System with the EU. It may be a small beginning but China is to start a similar scheme later in the year. (21.08.2017)  

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

The climate is changing and it's causing some odd things to happen — like changing the sex of a baby animal. DW presents seven of the most unexpected ways climate change will impact life on Earth. (02.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Carbon pricing essential to stop climate change  

Pay to Pollute: Emissions trading explained  

Related content

Berlin | Klimastreik: Fridays for Future

Berlin climate protesters brave icy weather and waters 29.11.2019

Thousands of protesters have marched through the German capital in solidarity with the latest global climate strike. Demonstrators of all ages called on the German government to improve its climate policy.

Deutschland Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day

Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks 29.11.2019

As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are taking place in over 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are converging on the government district.

Italien | Hochwasser in Venedig | Markusplatz

EU Parliament declares 'climate emergency' 28.11.2019

EU lawmakers have said the declaration will increase pressure on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide (DW)

Quote of the week

"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide, Botswana  

Eco@India

DW Eco India 29.10.2019 (DW)

Maldives: Building boom in marine paradise

The Maldives are building new airports and artificial islands – at the expense of the environment.  

Global Ideas

Som Narayan, director of biogas startup Carbon Masters, Bangalore, India

Bangalore startup turns garbage into gas

A Bangalore startup working with residents to clean up their city has won the new Better Together Award.  