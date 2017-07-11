COP15: Countries debate new biodiversity plan

The world has reached "a moment of truth" when it comes to protecting its vital ecosystems, United Nations biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said on Monday.

She was speaking at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan in southeastern China.

The world has not achieved the necessary breakthroughs from 2011-2020 and was not yet able to safeguard ecosystems that were key to human wellbeing, Mrema added.

What is happening at the COP15 summit?

Representative party to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are meeting online for the first round of talks to discuss a post-2020 biodiversity framework.

This will build on the CBD's previous "Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020."

The new framework will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. As it stands, the framework comprises 21 targets and 10 "milestones" proposed for 2030.

One target up for debate is the "30 by 30" plan to give 30% of lands and oceans protected status — a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations.

Another goal is to stop creating plastic waste and reduce harmful pesticide use.

The pact is expected to be finalized during the second round held in-person in April-May 2022.

There are currently 195 countries and the European Union that are party to the CBD. The United States has not ratified the convention.

The parties are debating a post-2020 framework a year late, due to delays amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

What are wildlife groups saying?

International environment network Friends of the Earth has called for the framework to incorporate a rights-based approach in a statement released online.

They also want "full and equal participation" for indigenous peoples and local communities, global equity and financing.

Germany's Friends of the Earth association, known as BUND, on Monday called for Germany's next government to take the preservation of biodiversity seriously and make species preservation a key point in its coalition agreement.

Rewilding success stories Harnessing people power to protect the planet Rewilding, a social and ecological movement promoting more wilderness, has seen people across the world help restore, protect, heal and stabilize nature. Rewilding efforts have focused on repairing broken ecological systems and enhancing species survival by giving nature space to restore and manage itself. Ecologists in Europe have demanded that 20% of degenerated areas be renaturalized by 2030.

Rewilding success stories European bison back from the brink At the start of the 20th century, European bison were nearly extinct. But thanks to reintroduction efforts and rewilding initiatives across Europe, the free-roaming European bison population has almost tripled. Not only are they enhancing local biodiversity, but they're also playing an increasingly important role in driving local socioeconomic development.

Rewilding success stories Stabilizing vulture populations in the Balkans The Rhodope Mountains in Bulgaria and Greece are one of Europe's last biodiversity hot spots and a vital breeding area for griffon, Egyptian and black vultures. Over the last five years, a rewilding initiative has helped stabilize and grow these populations by boosting the availability of natural prey and reducing mortality from poaching, poisoning and collision with power lines.

Rewilding success stories Bringing back beavers to prevent floods Beavers were driven to extinction in England and Wales four centuries ago. But recently, the UK government reintroduced a family of beavers into its Forest of Dean to stop a village from flooding. Beavers are not only known to help improve the soil: Their dams are also a natural buffer to floods, as they store huge quantities of water and slow peak flows during flood events.

Rewilding success stories Return of America's gray wolf as a natural predator Yellowstone National Park in the US once suffered from rampant elk overpopulation, stripping the area of willow, aspen and cottonwood trees. But since America's gray wolf was reintroduced to the park, elk numbers have been kept in check, songbirds and beavers have returned and the structure of rivers has changed. Elks, now faced with a predator again, can no longer casually dawdle on riverbanks.

Rewilding success stories Mapping highways for bugs When insects travel long distances, they often struggle to find wildlife-rich habitats to feed on along the way as a result of modern farming methods. Last year, the charity Buglife mapped a series of interconnected insect pathways, also known as B-Lines, in the UK. Along these routes, conservationists have provided a network of feeding opportunities for bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

Rewilding success stories Reintroducing red-and-green macaws Red-and-green macaws were extinct in Argentina until a rewilding foundation reintroduced the birds to Ibera National Park in 2015. Since then, they have played a vital role in dispersing seeds and have created a valuable ecotourism attraction. The birds have even started to breed. Last year, the country’s first wild-born chicks in 150 years hatched.

Rewilding success stories The problem with rewilding Rewilding doesn't come without its controversies. The introduction of wild species can have huge unintended consequences, such as the propagation of invasive species or disease transmission. Some experts also fear rewilding can become an economic problem when decisions have to be made as to which area of land should be rewilded, given competing land uses like infrastructure and agriculture.

Rewilding success stories Choosing the right landscape A key challenge of rewilding is deciding where to do it. Experts say it's vital to take the role of landscape into account, from the topography and river systems to the soil and underlying geology. This will determine where vegetation grows, herbivores graze, animals seek shelter and predators hunt. They found that more varied landscapes show greater conservation potential. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



Germany's Green Party saw its best-ever election victory in the country's general elections in September 2021, putting it in a so-called kingmaker position amid congoing coalition talks.

Some climate commentators are hopeful that this strong position means the party can push for climate change issues on Germany's political agenda like never before.

What's the state of Earth's biodiversity?

According to a 2019 UN report, around one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction amid human encroachment on habitats, over-exploitation, pollution, the spread of invasive species, and climate change.

An analysis by insurance firm Swedish Re in 2020 found that a fifth of the world's countries are at risk of ecosystem collapse due to the destruction of wildlife and their habitats.

The conference comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit set to begin next month in Glasgow, in the north of the UK.

kmm/aw (Reuters, AFP)