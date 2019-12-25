 Cool as a cucumber, unflappable — German idioms on tranquility | Meet the Germans | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Cool as a cucumber, unflappable — German idioms on tranquility

Christmas was chaos and travel, and the big New Year's Eve party is just around the corner? Time to take a breather in the few days in between, the days the Germans call "between the years."

  • anglers standing in the sunset (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Lawson)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Die Ruhe weghaben

    If you are not easily ruffled or upset, but keep your cool in difficult or hectic moments, this is how people would characterize you. The phrase means to be relaxed and unflappable, which can have a negative slant if someone is too relaxed to react. "Die Ruhe selbst sein" is synonymous, and means to be "quiet itself" — the essence of quiet.

  • two people seated lotus-fashion (Colourbox/Pressmaster)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft

    Literally, the phrase means "strength lies in calmness." A reminder, perhaps, to slow down, take a moment to gather your wits, take a break and find new strength by focusing and concentrating

  • Emperor Augustus (Imago/Schöning)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Eile mit Weile

    This idiom is a classic oxymoron illustrating a point by using self-contradiction: "make haste slowly." Or, as Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire allegedly used to say, Festina lente. If you are in too much of a hurry, you might overlook important details, and regret it later. Bottom line: haste makes waste, or slow and steady wins the race!

  • beach with empty sunbeds (picture alliance/ZB/J. Kalaene)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Ruhe vor dem Sturm

    The quiet before the storm is a saying that works in both German and English. It is the moment or time of peace and quiet before intense activity flares up — not a real thunderstorm with rain and hail, but when something takes place that you know was coming and "all hell breaks loose." You can easily imagine the hordes of tourists about to overtake the as yet peaceful beach above.

  • couple sits on a bench (picture-alliance/dpa/K. J. Hildenbrand)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Immer mit der Ruhe

    This is an admonishment: take it easy, don't panic, literally "keep your calm" concerning whatever task you need to tackle that is making you nervous and restless. Or the solution to a problem is eluding you because you can't think straight. The couple in the photo contemplating nature look like they are doing it just right: taking it easy.

  • nine pins, one ball (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Eine ruhige Kugel schieben

    Literally to "push a relaxed ball," this phrase may very well go back to nine-pin bowling, a favorite German past-time. It doesn't take a lot to get the small ball rolling down the alley. The term means to take it easy, or to have a cushy job.

  • rusty old truck (picture-alliance/N. Schmidt)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Wer rastet, der rostet

    After taking it easy, being calm, gathering strength and fortitude, you may appreciate a change of pace. Here is an idiom that means the exact opposite: the German phrase that translates as who takes a break, corrodes means "a rolling stone gathers no moss/ use it or lose it. "

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • anglers standing in the sunset (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Lawson)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Die Ruhe weghaben

    If you are not easily ruffled or upset, but keep your cool in difficult or hectic moments, this is how people would characterize you. The phrase means to be relaxed and unflappable, which can have a negative slant if someone is too relaxed to react. "Die Ruhe selbst sein" is synonymous, and means to be "quiet itself" — the essence of quiet.

  • two people seated lotus-fashion (Colourbox/Pressmaster)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft

    Literally, the phrase means "strength lies in calmness." A reminder, perhaps, to slow down, take a moment to gather your wits, take a break and find new strength by focusing and concentrating

  • Emperor Augustus (Imago/Schöning)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Eile mit Weile

    This idiom is a classic oxymoron illustrating a point by using self-contradiction: "make haste slowly." Or, as Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire allegedly used to say, Festina lente. If you are in too much of a hurry, you might overlook important details, and regret it later. Bottom line: haste makes waste, or slow and steady wins the race!

  • beach with empty sunbeds (picture alliance/ZB/J. Kalaene)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Ruhe vor dem Sturm

    The quiet before the storm is a saying that works in both German and English. It is the moment or time of peace and quiet before intense activity flares up — not a real thunderstorm with rain and hail, but when something takes place that you know was coming and "all hell breaks loose." You can easily imagine the hordes of tourists about to overtake the as yet peaceful beach above.

  • couple sits on a bench (picture-alliance/dpa/K. J. Hildenbrand)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Immer mit der Ruhe

    This is an admonishment: take it easy, don't panic, literally "keep your calm" concerning whatever task you need to tackle that is making you nervous and restless. Or the solution to a problem is eluding you because you can't think straight. The couple in the photo contemplating nature look like they are doing it just right: taking it easy.

  • nine pins, one ball (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Eine ruhige Kugel schieben

    Literally to "push a relaxed ball," this phrase may very well go back to nine-pin bowling, a favorite German past-time. It doesn't take a lot to get the small ball rolling down the alley. The term means to take it easy, or to have a cushy job.

  • rusty old truck (picture-alliance/N. Schmidt)

    Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

    Wer rastet, der rostet

    After taking it easy, being calm, gathering strength and fortitude, you may appreciate a change of pace. Here is an idiom that means the exact opposite: the German phrase that translates as who takes a break, corrodes means "a rolling stone gathers no moss/ use it or lose it. "

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Quiet time, time out, taking a break and a pause are important. Winding down on the days between the Christmas festivities and New Year's Eve rings in another year might be just the right time, too.

Over the centuries, statesmen and writers have praised the siginficance of quiet.   

"Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop," is a quote attributed to Roman poet Ovid. 

"The biggest enemy of quality is the hurry" is a quote accredited to Henry Ford, the American industrialist who founded the Ford Motor Company in 1903, while American 20th century writer John Steinbeck felt that clearly, "the art of relaxing is part of the art of working."

The interval, too, is a part of the music, said 20th century Austrian writer Stefan Zweig, and Jonathan Swift, the Irish writer who wrote that famous 1726 prose satire Gullliver's Travels, felt that "the best doctors in the world are Doctor Diet, Doctor Quiet, and Doctor Merryman."

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/Meet the Germans. And, check out a cartoonist's perspective in That's so German.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Simply the hammer: Popular German idioms involving tools

German idioms: What people mean when they make nails with heads, or shout about showing you where the hammer hangs. Don't expect a visit to their workshop! (27.11.2019)  

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans. (13.09.2019)  

German expressions with a color to brighten up your life

As in every language, German has a number of idioms referring to a color. But some of their literal translations can be enigmatic for English speakers. Can you guess their meaning? (17.10.2018)  

Shake that sleeve: German idioms with items of clothing

Items of clothing feature in many popular German idioms. Find out more about exploding shirt collars and what Germans mean when they say "it's coat or pants to me." (04.09.2019)  

From head to toe — quirky German idioms based on body parts

Idioms based on body parts are popular in both English and German, but they aren't identical. In Germany, stones drop from hearts and some people live on big feet. (23.01.2019)  

German idioms you'll want to start using now

Do you "spider" or "talk around the hot porridge"? In German, you can. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser asks bilingual colleague Michael Knigge to explain some of the best German idioms. (Watch for outtakes at the end.) (20.12.2017)  

Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility

Christmas was a whirlwind family affair, and a New Year's Eve party is just around the corner. Time to take a breather in the few days in between, the days the Germans so delightfully call "between the years." (25.12.2019)  

WWW links

Meet the Germans on YouTube

Related content

BdTD Anglerfestival GB

Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility 25.12.2019

Christmas was a whirlwind family affair, and a New Year's Eve party is just around the corner. Time to take a breather in the few days in between, the days the Germans so delightfully call "between the years."

Advertisement

Film

Carrie Fisher im Film Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker (Imago Images/Lucasfilm)

10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

Computer-generated effects often allowed films whose stars died mid-shoot to be completed. But long-dead icons, such as Audrey Hepburn and Bruce Lee, were also brought back to life for controversial commercials.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

Music

The most famous oil painting of Ludwig van Beethoven is a work by Joseph Stieler dating from 1819 and showing the composer at work on his Missa solemnis. The portrait is currently put on display at the exhibition Beethoven. Welt. Bürger. Musik (Beethoven. World. Citizens. Music). It's taking place at the Bundeskunsthalle (National Art Gallery) in Bonn.

Major Beethoven exhibit to open in Bonn

The life and work of Ludwig van Beethoven are to be explored in a major exhibition that is set to open next week in Germany, as the country prepares to mark the composer's 250th birthday anniversary.  

Arts

Ausstellung Hut ab im Haus der Geschichte Baden-Württemberg | Vogelfederhut (Haus der Geschichte Baden-Württemberg/V. Schrank )

"Hats off": The cultural — and sometimes political — symbolism of headdress

From helmets to top hats, headscarfs to baseball caps, headwear has a long tradition. Today hats might go in and out of fashion, but as headscarves are banned a new exhibition shows the symbolic power of headgear.  

Digital Culture

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.  