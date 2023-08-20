  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentMadagascar

Cooking with grass pellets in Madagascar

Wolf Gebhardt | Julia Mielke
20 minutes ago

Students from Madagascar and Germany have developed a highly efficient cooker that runs on miscanthus grass pellets. They hope the fuel can replace charcoal as the cooking fuel of choice and help stop deforestation.

Strong winds and rain are seen from a residence as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches, in Cathedral City, California, U.S. August 20, 2023.

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe7 hours ago
Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics23 hours ago
Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society14 hours ago7 images
Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

SocietyAugust 20, 2023
Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment23 hours ago01:22 min
Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics3 hours ago
North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:14 min
Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment23 hours ago01:41 min
