Cooking with grass pellets in Madagascar

Wolf Gebhardt | Julia Mielke
20 minutes ago

Students from Madagascar and Germany have developed a highly efficient cooker that runs on miscanthus grass pellets. They hope the fuel can replace charcoal as the cooking fuel of choice and help stop deforestation.