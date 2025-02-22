Cook Islands announces deep sea minerals deal with China

The Cook Islands has announced five-year agreement with China for the exploration of seabed minerals. New Zealand has urged the self-governing nation to keep to its "free association" relationship with Wellington.

The government of the Cook Islands said on Saturday that it had struck a five-year agreement with China to explore deep-sea minerals.

The deal has raised eyebrows in nearby New Zealand.

The Cook Islands is a self-governing archipelago in the Pacific that maintains very close ties to New Zealand under a free association agreement. Cook Islands nationals have the right to become citizens of New Zealand.

Agreement covers exploration but not mining

The Cook Islands said it signed a memorandum of understanding with China that covered cooperation in the field of "exploration and research of seabed minerals."

This would include technology transfer, logistics support and deep-sea ecosystems research.

However, the agreement did not include an exploration or mining license.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said that the seabed minerals sector would continue to be subject to "strict regulatory oversight."

The Pacific nation also signed three other agreements with China during an official visit to Beijing, including an agreement for economic cooperation in maritime industries and a deal on development projects involving Chinese grant aid.

"These agreements reflect the Cook Islands' ongoing commitment to fostering international partnerships that support national development and regional resilience," the Cook Islands government said in a statement.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown (left) met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) earlier this month Image: Liu Bin/Xinhua/picture alliance

China deal sparks row with New Zealand

New Zealand previously criticized the signing of the deals, arguing the Cook Islands failed to sufficiently consult Wellington on the issue.

"As long as the Cook Islands remain tied to [New Zealand] constitutionally, we have an expectation that the Government of the Cook Islands will not seek benefits only available to fully independent states," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a speech on Thursday.

He called for a "reset" of New Zealand's relationship with the self-governing Polynesian archipelago and added that the Cook Islands were not to "pursue policies that are significantly at variance with [New Zealand]'s interests."

On Saturday, New Zealand said it had "noted" the release of Cook Islands' deals with Beijing and would "analyze" the contents of the agreements.

Also on Saturday, New Zealand said that a Chinese ship fired live rounds during navy drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand. Australia acknowledged the drills did not violate international law, but argued that Beijing had given insufficient notice.

New Zealand, Australia and the United States have been increasingly alarmed by China's growing influence in the Pacific.

Late last year, Australia signed a five-year security deal with Nauru that stipulated the Micronesian nation was to consult with Canberra before signing any bilateral agreements with other countries.

