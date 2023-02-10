Convicted of Murder

Up to 50 years in jail for murder, because a woman suffers a miscarriage? That’s the reality in El Salvador.

Image: Fly so Far/CatDocs

In the stringently Catholic nation, abortion is prohibited across the board, even if the life of the mother is in danger. But a resistance movement is now gaining traction there.

El Salvador has some of the strictest abortion laws in the world. Abortion totally illegal, with no exceptions. There are even cases of women being convicted as murderers for suffering a miscarriage. This means they face a prison sentence of up to 50 years.



Image: Fly so Far/CatDocs



The documentary accompanies women serving these harsh sentences. An icon of the fight against these draconian laws is Teodora del Carmen Vásquez. She spent more than 10 years behind bars after a stillbirth, before international pressure secured her release. Today she’s one of the most vociferous advocates of women’s rights in the Central American nation.





