Dokumentation "Verurteilt als Mörderin - El Salvadors brutales Abtreibungsgesetz"
Human RightsEl Salvador

Convicted of Murder

1 hour ago

Up to 50 years in jail for murder, because a woman suffers a miscarriage? That’s the reality in El Salvador.

In the stringently Catholic nation, abortion is prohibited across the board, even if the life of the mother is in danger. But a resistance movement is now gaining traction there.

El Salvador has some of the strictest abortion laws in the world. Abortion totally illegal, with no exceptions. There are even cases of women being convicted as murderers for suffering a miscarriage.  This means they face a prison sentence of up to 50 years.
 

The documentary accompanies women serving these harsh sentences. An icon of the fight against these draconian laws is Teodora del Carmen Vásquez. She spent more than 10 years behind bars after a stillbirth, before international pressure secured her release. Today she’s one of the most vociferous advocates of women’s rights in the Central American nation.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 02.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 02.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 02.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 03.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 03.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

DW Español

Rescuers and Adnan Mohammet Korkut's mother surround him after he was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle

Catastrophe2 hours ago
