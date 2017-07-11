Controversial Nordstream 2 pipeline completed, Gazprom says

The Nordstream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany is "fully completed," Russian oil giant Gazprom announced on Friday.

The last piece of the $11 billion pipeline was laid underneath the Baltic Sea on Monday. Then, the individual sections of the 1,230 kilometers (764 miles) had to be attached to one another, a process that was completed early Friday morning.

Gazprom's capacity to move oil through the Baltic to Europe has now doubled.

Ukraine and the United States have been highly critical of the project, citing Europe's increasing reliance on Russia for its energy needs. In the case of Ukraine and other so-called transit countries in eastern Europe, fees paid by Russia for gas exported through their territory could also be at risk.

Why was the US opposed to Nordstream 2?

Begun in 2018 and scheduled to be finished in 2019, constructon was delayed due to opposition from Washington. The US has viewed the project as a geopolitical tool for Moscow, and imposed sanctions on some individuals involved in the creation of the pipeline.

However, in July, the US and Germany struck a compromise in which they agreed to take action if Russia tries to control access to oil as a weapon or if commits further aggressive acts against Ukraine.

Deliveries to Germany using the new pipeline, which follows the same route as Nord Stream, are provisionally scheduled to start in October, pending certification from the relevant German authorities.

Watch video 12:37 Share Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as controversial as ever Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3uO3r Business Beyond: Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as controversial as ever

es/msh (AFP, Reuters)