Controversial lese majeste law returns amid protests in Thailand

"I am not afraid. I understand that invoking this law is the government's plan to suppress us," Patsaravalee 'Mind' Tanakitvibulpon, a 25-year-old engineering student and prominent activist accused of defaming the monarchy, told DW.

Many protesters have broken a longstanding taboo by openly opposing the crown – something that was unthinkable under the previous monarch, King Bhumibol, who enjoyed much greater popularity than his son and successor, the current King Vajiralongkorn.

Speaking about Section 112 of Thailand's criminal code, Patsaravalee said, "I think it is illegitimate to enforce this law, especially during the Prayuth government, to obstruct people's freedom to speak the truth even though there are now many accusations about royal involvement in politics."

Thailand's royal family is shielded from scrutiny and criticism by a strict lese majeste law, under which defaming, insulting or threatening the king, the queen, the heir-apparent or the regent can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

Demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of prime minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, and reform of the constitution and the monarchy, with the latter becoming a focal point of the protests in recent weeks.

Facing resolute protesters, Prayuth threatened to apply the law in full force. Two days earlier, on November 17, police had used tear gas and high-pressure water cannons to disperse crowds outside parliament as lawmakers rejected a draft charter backed by the pro-democracy movement.

"It is necessary for the government and security agencies to enhance our measures by enforcing all the pertaining laws against protesters who violate the law or infringe on the rights and freedoms of other citizens," Prayuth said.

Undeterred by the government's threats, demonstrators gathered on November 25 around the Siam Commercial Bank headquarters – where the king is a major shareholder – to clamor for greater transparency over the monarch's finances and curbs on his extensive powers.

The rally was held after police had summoned 12 protest leaders for questioning over royal defamation allegations – the first formal application of the lese majeste law in more than two years.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 'Dinosaur-like' mentality During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Harry Potter-themed protest Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Sending letters to the king Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Painting buildings Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Gender equality and LGBT+ rights The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Outwitting authorities Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank. Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn



The law against royal defamation – which the United Nations has said is "inconsistent with international law and should be repealed" – has been in place since the early 1900s.

It has also been embodied in Thailand's constitutions, which state: "The King shall be enthroned in a position of revered worship and shall not be violated. No person shall expose the King to any sort of accusation or action."

Thai monarchs sat on the thrones with absolute power for hundreds of years until a 1932 revolution ushered in a constitutional monarchy.

But despite losing absolute power, the royal family has retained an influential role and powerful supporters, as traditionalists still view the monarchy as a sacred institution.

"This kind of law was already repealed in other countries where the king is head of state. Even in those where this law still exists, the punishment is not harsh, whereas its use in Thailand has increased in frequency and each time, it is used for political gains," Patsaravalee told DW.

Since the 2014 coup led by Prayuth – who stayed on as prime minister following the general election in March last year – at least 98 persons were charged with lese majeste, according to human rights organization iLaw.

Critics have argued for years that the law's unclear boundaries give authorities leeway to interpret the rule broadly and leave room for political abuse.

Earlier in June this year, Prayuth told the country that the king, on compassionate grounds, had instructed the government not to enforce Article 112 for

persecutions.

While the controversial law was not invoked in recent years, other vaguely- worded legislation such as the Computer Crime Act and sedition law, which have been used more than 100 times since 2014, have been serving as additional legal avenues for the government to crack down on dissidents.

For protesters like Patsaravalee, the revival of the lese majeste law following the two-year hiatus shows that authorities are willing to use every political weapon to curb the pro-democracy movement.

"The government is always ready to use every means at their disposal to obstruct the freedom of the people and retain their grip on power," he said.