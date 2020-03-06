 Controversial Lenin statue to be unveiled in Germany′s Gelsenkirchen | News | DW | 20.06.2020

News

Controversial Lenin statue to be unveiled in Germany's Gelsenkirchen

A statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin will be unveiled in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen on Saturday. The installation comes amid global protests against monuments to controversial historical figures.

Lenin statue in storage (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Over 30 years after the end of communism in Germany, the city of Gelsenkirchen in Germany's west on Saturday will unveil a new monument to the controversial Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.

The unveiling will take place amid global protest over statues immortalizing divisive historical figures.

Germany's tiny Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD), who led the initiative to install the statue, said it is the first statue of the Russian revolutionary figure to be erected in the former West Germany, decades after the eastern German Democratic Republic (GDR) communist state fell.

"The time for monuments to racists, anti-Semites, fascists, anti-communists and other relics of the past has clearly passed," MLPD chairwoman Gabi Fechtner said in a statement.

By contrast, "Lenin was an ahead-of-his-time thinker of world-historical importance, an early fighter for freedom and democracy," she argued.

  • Photo of crowds of people on a bridge and river embankment, some holding a rope and letting a statue down into the water (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/G. Spadafora)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist

    Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

  • Bronze statue of Bade-Powell, seated with a hat, and houses in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Matthews)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts

    Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

  • Tower crane lifts a staute of a figure, two men watch, church in the background (Reuters/ATV)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch

    Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

  • Headless torso of a statue from behind, blurred US flag (Reuters/B. Snyder)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned

    In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

  • Christoph Kolumbus Büste in Chile (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Boensch)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view

    Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

  • Statue of Jefferson Davis in Richmond (Getty Images/C. Somodevilla)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Jefferson Davis: Civil War president

    Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

  • Statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Helber)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure

    Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery.

    Author: Rayna Breuer (db)


The over 2-meter (6.5-foot) tall statue of the communist figure was originally produced in the former Czechoslovakia in 1957. 

The MLPD will hold a reception with cake and bratwurst to celebrate the unveiling. Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and to wear a face mask to protect against the coronavirus infection.

Council attempts to block installation

Not all residents of Gelsenkirchen, a city of 260,000 and the center of Germany's former industrial and mining Ruhr region, were happy about the new monument. 

"Lenin stands for violence, repression, terrorism and horrific human suffering," representatives from mainstream parties on the district council in Gelsenkirchen-West said in a resolution passed in early March, in an attempt to block its installation.

The council "will not tolerate such an anti-democratic symbol in its district," it added, urging "all legal means" be used to block its installation.

But the upper state court in Münster later rejected the council's attempt to halt the statue, which it argued would interfere with a historic building on the same site.

Square in Gelsenkirchen where statue will be erected (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Some have argued that the Lenin statue will spoil the look of an historic building

Statues toppled around the globe

Statutes and monuments in Germany and around the globe have come under fire as part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement, which began following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Last week in Hamburg, a statue of Otto von Bismarck, Germany's first chancellor, was splattered with red paint. Bismarck, who orchestrated Germany's unification in 1871, is also known for hosting the Berlin Conference of 1884, in which Africa was divided between European colonial powers. 

Berlin has experienced its own controversies over the renaming of roads honoring 19th-century colonial figures in the city's so-called "African Quarter." The activist-led initiative has met with resistance from many locals.

In recent weeks, protesters in the US, UK and Belgium have succeeded in pulling down statues of Christopher Columbus, slave trader Edward Colston, and King Leopold II, who brutally ruled over the Congo in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In Germany, by contrast, only a handful of statues have been splattered with paint. 

kp/ng (AFP,dpa)

