Controversial documenta curators now visiting professors in Hamburg

The decision was made back in January, before the start of documenta 15: Reza Afisina and Iswanto Hartono, members of the Indonesian ruangrupa artist collective, were selected as visiting professors at the Hamburg University of Fine Arts (HFBK) for the academic year starting in October 2022.

Ruangrupa curated this year's documenta art show. Before it had even opened, they were criticized by some for their choice of organizations and artists seen supporting the cultural boycott of Israel or of being antisemitic.

At the time, no one could have foreseen the waves some of the works on display at the art exhibition would make. The first scandal came just a few days after the show opened, with the antisemitic imagery on the banner "People's Justice" by the Indonesian Taring Padi collective. An exhibited brochure was also criticized as antisemitic.

'Clarify all open questions'

The curatorial group, which issued a half-hearted apology, was criticized for how it handled the accusations. Documenta general director Sabine Schormann resigned from her post in July. She, too, had done little to clarify the allegations, invoking artistic freedom instead.

Protests against the visiting professors

Accordingly, many people are upset at the fact that two members of ruangrupa have visiting professorships in Germany.

The Hamburg Jewish community called it a "disgrace" for the city. Hamburg's science senator Katharina Fegebank said the visiting professors have a responsibility to clarify the allegations. German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger also called on the university to clarify "all open questions."

"These two people have proven that they are not able or willing to deal critically with antisemitism," said Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society. He did not want to reproach curators for antisemitic imagery showing up in an exhibition, "but what matters is how you deal with it, how you classify it or whether you depublicize it," Beck told DW.

While the documenta was still on, ruangrupa decided to "downplay the accusations or simply do nothing," he said, arguing it was not a matter of being overly sensitive concerning the issue in Germany. "The depiction of figures with SS runes, sidelocks and hooked noses in particular is about a reception and reproduction of European antisemitism. There is no excuse for that in the Asian region either," Beck said. He said ruangrupa members are being rewarded with a professorship "for what they failed to do."

Antisemitic imagery on the Indonesian banner that was taken down at the beginning of documenta

Appointing them visiting professors is also a problem in the light of a document entitled "Letter against Apartheid" signed by several members of ruangrupa in 2021, Beck said. The signatories accused the state of Israel of running an apartheid regime against the Palestinians and urged governments to terminate cultural cooperation in addition to trade and economic relations. "How can an art school give a professorship to people who advocate art boycotts and thus oppose artistic and academic freedom?" Beck said, adding that the decision calls into question the university's liberal foundations.

Hamburg's University of Fine Arts 'opening up a discussion space'

The HFBK emphasized the opportunity for constructive dialog. "The attitude at the art academy is critical and pensive concerning topics like racism and antisemitism, as well as questions of identity politics," HFBK President Martin Köttering told DW. He said he spoke to the state government about the professorships, and there "was no discussion about refraining from the appointment."

The university is a place for debate, he said, adding that of course, there must be a discussion about antisemitism. He said what is important is not to talk about ruangrupa members, but with them, and to keep the focus on artistic issues. "That offers the chance to address topics that have not been discussed to the end," Köttering said.

Meron Mendel sees the professorships as an opportunity to create more space for discussion

Meron Mendel, director of the Anne Frank Education Center and who resigned from his position as advisor to the documenta in July, believes there is a need for further debateand views the curators' professorship as an opportunity to achieve that.

Antisemitism is widespread in all parts of society, even in left-wing, progressive milieus, he told DW. "Nevertheless today, a closed antisemitic view of the world and manifest hatred of Jews as part of a comprehensive ideology is primarily evident on the right-wing fringe," he said, adding that not everyone who reproduces antisemitic imagery represents antisemitic ideology.

'Benefit for society'

Discussing whether the artists' collective should be labeled as antisemitic is not constructive, Mendel said, arguing however that they "certainly have blind spots, and you have to criticize that their willingness to engage was very limited." Ruangrupa became too entrenched in the role of the victim, he said, adding that he can understand why the curators would have wanted to protect the exhibition.

"I see the professorships as an opportunity to discuss the topics in a different manner, and with a little distance," said Mendel. Now that the art show is over, the curators no longer face the risk of having to remove works, he said. "If an open dialogue is possible, that can benefit not only the university, but society as a whole."

This article was originally written in German.