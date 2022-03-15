Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
I’m a journalist, a feminist and an explorer. What I do, I do with passion. I’m no fan of small talk — let’s have a conversation about what really matters!
Raheela Mahomed joined Deutsche Welle in 2021. She has more than a decade of experience as a journalist covering stories across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
President Donald Trump's pick Amy Coney Barrett gives the US Supreme Court a bigger conservative majority for years to come. Professor Mary Ziegler wrote the book "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe vs Wade to the present". She tells Brent Goff on The Day that Barrett was picked to overturn America's abortion laws .
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version