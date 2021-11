Seyram Abla De-Souza, TV-journalist, Ghana

In the past, Seyram Abla De-Souza has found herself telling stories that underlined the adage 'if it bleeds, it leads.' She hopes this fellowship will be a turning point. "I no longer want to tell such stories that depress people. Instead, I want my audience to find hope in them," she said. One day, she wants to run her own journalism training school and pass her knowledge on to others.