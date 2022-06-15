 Constructive journalism in times of global crisis | constructive-journalism | DW | 15.06.2022

Constructive Journalism

Constructive journalism in times of global crisis

DW Akademie wants to foster constructive visual journalism during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Global crises, such as widespread disinformation, the impact of armed conflicts and climate change, pose unprecedented challenges to everybody. However, media has the potential to point to solutions and offer ways forward. That’s why DW Akademie is promoting Constructive Journalism to tackle the most defining questions of our time.