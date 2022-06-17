Constructive Journalism Fellowships

The past two years have shown that global crises, such as climate change and the pandemic, have directly affected our local everyday lives. Negative media coverage has also had a severe impact worldwide, causing many people to turn away from media. DW Akademie is supporting journalists from Sub-Saharan African countries who are committed to reporting on local crises and challenges, but by also pointing to possible solutions and portraying people who are exploring ways forward. Constructive Journalism is an approach for nuanced and critical reporting that pinpoints where change is possible, and that provides potential answers to the biggest questions of our time.

The first Constructive Journalism Fellowship was held in 2021 and we’re now offering a new set of TV and video journalists the opportunity to take part in the program. It brings together media professionals who want to learn more about constructive storytelling and to connect with like-minded colleagues. The five-month Fellowship has a hybrid training format with a one-week on-site session either in Germany or on the Sub-Saharan African continent that will take place at the end of the program in March 2023. We reserve the right to conduct the on-site event as an online session if prevailing COVID-19 regulations restrict travel.

The Constructive Journalism Fellowship includes the following components:

1. DW Akademie has developed a curriculum that gives you a deep understanding of Constructive Journalism.

Our trainers and mentors will give you concrete examples of constructive storytelling and visual language, how to approach contentious issues, and how to sell and distribute a constructive story. The Fellowship includes monthly online trainings starting in November 2022 that last 2-3 days each, followed by a one-week on-site session in either Germany or Sub-Sahara Africa in March 2023. Travel and hotel: DW Akademie will cover your travel and hotel expenses as well as your visa costs.

2. Financial support and mentorship to produce a constructive visual project

Selected fellows will receive up to 3,000 euros for their video production, i.e. a video for social media, a TV report or a short documentary. The goal is for you to apply your newly acquired constructive journalism skills to cover current challenges and crises in a comprehensive storytelling format.

3. Individual coaching

The hybrid program also offers you individual training and career coaching. The fellows are each assigned a highly qualified professional to assist them with their project. Your mentor will meet with you in approximately 6-8 regular, individual online sessions during the production period that begins in December 2022. Your project should be completed by the end of February 2023.

4. Networking opportunities

You will become part of our network with constructive visual practitioners, journalists, media professionals and filmmakers from different parts of the globe. Connecting you with a growing community of constructive journalists enables us to create an ongoing exchange of resources, knowledge, and best practices.

5. DW Akademie will award each participant a certificate after completing the fellowship.

Who can apply?

Country of residence: Applicants should be a resident in a Sub-Saharan African country, have a valid passport and be able to travel for the one-week training in March 2023.

English language: The trainings and overall communication will be held in English. Applicants should have a command of English that corresponds at least to the B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).

Work experience: All applicants should have several years of experience in producing visual content, and be able to handle their equipment and work relatively independently. Previous experience in constructive journalism is not required.

Equipment: All participants must have access to the technical equipment needed for their constructive visual project, and a laptop to participate in the online workshop.

How to apply?

Please apply using our application form.

In addition to filling out the form, all applicants are required to upload a CV, three work samples, a letter of reference and an outline for three possible constructive stories for their production project. Please note that your stories should highlight local approaches or responses to broader, global crises.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, July 31, 12:00 am CET (Central European Time)

Please note: Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in a final round at the end of August. We will announce 15 fellows in mid-September.

What we expect from you

All selected fellows are expected to:

take part in the online trainings being held between November 2022 and February 2023 as well as in the on-site training in March 2023

as in the on-site training in March 2023 organize their own visa for the on-site training

produce a constructive video

during the video production phase, engage with the mentor and find publication options

write a fellowship report

share your constructive journalism skills with your colleague (in a formal or informal setting)

Any more questions?

If you have additional questions about the Constructive Journalism Fellowship, please check the FAQ for application requirements and further details. You can also contact us at dw-akademie.constructive-journalism@dw.com (contact persons: Ruth Krause or Kathrin Keller). If needed, we can make an appointment to call you by phone (via WhatsApp/Signal).

We look forward to receiving your application!

The project is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).