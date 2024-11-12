You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Constantin Leclerc
Stories by Constantin Leclerc
The foreign mercenaries defending DR Congo from M23 rebels
The foreign mercenaries defending DR Congo from M23 rebels
Retired European military officers protect the highly-prized North Kivu province from falling to Rwandan-backed rebels.
Conflicts
12/11/2024
December 11, 2024
