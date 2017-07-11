Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty in Sandy Hook defamation cases

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jones was found guilty in four cases brought against him by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary. The American conspiracy theorist has for years claimed the mass shooting was a hoax.
American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found guilty by default in four defamation cases on Monday.
The cases were brought against him by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary school, a mass shooting incident Alex Jones has repeatedly, wrongly claimed was a hoax.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.