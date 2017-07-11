 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty in Sandy Hook defamation cases | News | DW | 15.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty in Sandy Hook defamation cases

Jones was found guilty in four cases brought against him by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary. The American conspiracy theorist has for years claimed the mass shooting was a hoax.

Alex Jones holds a megaphone

Jones has persistently called the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax

American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found guilty by default in four defamation cases on Monday.

The cases were brought against him by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary school, a mass shooting incident Alex Jones has repeatedly, wrongly claimed was a hoax.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Advertisement