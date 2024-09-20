Congo: PM Tuluka's first 100 days of ambition and challenges

On June 11, Judith Suminwa Tuluka was sworn in as Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo. She has set herself ambitious goals — but concrete results are in short supply.

One hundred days ago, the first female-led government in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) took office. Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka's team consists of 54 members, including 18 women.

The basis of the new government's work is a program based on six pillars: national economy, security, spatial planning, social well-being, capacity building of the population and responsible management of the ecosystem.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the country's first female prime minister in April, fulfilling a campaign promise Image: Xinhua News Agency/picture alliance

Investment program worth billions

"It is still very early to really talk about their record at the head of government" said Tresor Kibangula, political analyst at the Congolese research institute Ebuteli. "Concrete results often need more time to materialize."

Nevertheless, a lot has already happened in just over three months: A series of measures have been taken, particularly in the economic sphere — "especially to reduce import taxes, boost purchasing power and lower food prices," Kibangula told DW.

The analyst also considers it a good step that 11 members of the government were selected as so-called technocrats purely on the basis of their expertise.

Suminwa Tuluka has announced an extremely ambitious investment program — she estimates the scope at almost $93 billion (€83 billion) over the next five years.

The Prime Minister is trying to "translate the President's promises and commitments into concrete action" said Kibangula. "He has promised more jobs, more security and more purchasing power. Also a more inclusive economy and better efficiency of public services."

On September 16, 2024, Suminwa Tuluka introduced three bills in the National Assembly: for the Budget Act 2025, for the Accounts Act 2024 and for the Amending Budget Act 2024.

Satisfaction is different: "The fish stinks from the head down"

As expected, the government itself finds words of praise for its program, but observers are less enthusiastic. And the opposition — also as expected — certainly is not: Moise Katumbi's Together for the Republic party believes that the Congolese authorities are primarily dividing up resources among themselves while the population lives in misery.

"The fish stinks from the head down" party spokesman Herve Diakiese told DW. "If you look at the social situation and the economic hardship of our population, the persistent corruption, lack and decay of infrastructure — the balance is largely negative."

"This government has shone with words and promises" said Jonas Tshiombela, national coordinator of the New Congolese Civil Society, a platform of civil society organizations.

According to Tshiombela, the people in charge spoke a lot in front of cameras and traveled a lot.

"The only record we have from this government is speeches and this kind of helplessness in the face of diplomatic questions about the war in the east. There is nothing consistent to record that has been done for the benefit of the people," he said.

At the end of June, just a few days after her inauguration, Suminwa Tuluka visited the restive east of Congo.

"I think of all these people and my heart beats for them," she said in her first speech on state television — and promised to work for peace.

Congo and Rwanda: hope for a peace agreement

The interest and commitment to work together to find a sustainable solution to the conflict is clearly there. In August, ceasefire agreements between Congo and Rwanda came into force. And a month later, representatives from both sides met in Luanda under the mediation of Angola. Themain goal: a peace agreement to end the conflict in eastern DRC.

"The Luanda process has been revitalized," said Kibangula. "Rwanda and Congo are discussing an agreement that could perhaps persuade Rwandan troops to leave Congolese soil."

During the so-called Luanda peace process in 2022, however, the demand for a sustainable ceasefire was not met. And even now, observers remain skeptical: "The feedback we have received shows that there has not yet been any decisive progress," said Kibangula.

On the border with Rwanda in eastern Congo, the Congolese army is fighting against rebels from the so-called M23 (March 23rd Movement), just one of over 100 armed groups in the east of the country. Congo, the United Nations and Western countries have accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels for years in order to control the region's lucrative natural resources. Kigali denies these accusations. The long-running conflict has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Dealing with mpox: concerns about misappropriation of aid funds

In addition to the economic situation, social problems and the conflict in eastern Congo, the mpox epidemic is — inevitably — also high on the new government's agenda: the mpox virus spread from Congo to other parts of Africa. Germany has donated 100,000 vaccine doses. However, the vaccine is apparently not reaching people as quickly as needed and there have been delays.

Kibangula expresses concerns about the "opacity in the management of financial resources" used to contain the epidemic.

"Past epidemics have shown: The money often ends up in the pockets of politicians," noted the analyst. Civil society organizations in particular have a responsibility to remain vigilant and monitor the flow of money. Former Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 for misuse of Ebola aid funds and corruption.

Suminwa's first 100 days 'still leave us thirsty'

Despite a rather sobering 100 days so far, many Congolese believe that Suminwa Tuluka still needs to be given time, reports Jean Noel Ba-Mweze from Kinshasa. And Congolese women in particular hope — and trust — that she can do better than her predecessors.

"There are men who say that women can't do what they do," said student Sefora Wameh. "But I firmly believe that this time we women have the opportunity to do better than the men."

Suminwa Tuluka's ruling UDPS party is expressing caution.

"There are at least some ministers who stand out among the others," UDPS lawmaker Adolphe Amisi Makutano told DW. "The Minister of Finance, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior. The others are also making efforts, but their actions are not yet visible."

Her "overall vision" is yet to be seen, he said. "So the 100 days of Judith Suminwa still leave us thirsty."

Eric Topona and Jean Noel Ba-Mweze (Kinshasa) contributed reporting

This article has been translated from German