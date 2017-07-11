Congo: Suicide bomber kills several people in attack on bar

Several people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday evening after a suicide bomber attacked a crowded restaurant and bar on Christmas Day.

The attack took place in the eastern city of Beni, in an area where Islamic extremists are known to operate. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing.

"The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running the North Kivu.

The statement blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group that traces its origins to neighboring Uganda and considered to be the deadliest of the militia active in the region

Watch video 12:31 Reporter - The Congo: Militias and Violence

The ADF did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

What we know so far

At least five people, including the attacker, died in the bomb blast, local officials said. Two children were among those killed, according to Mayor Narcisse Muteba.

"Investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack,'' he told the Associated Press.

Muteba urged residents to return to their homes for their own safety.

Another 13 people are being treated for their injuries in hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

In a statement, General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu, said people must "remain vigilant and to avoid crowded areas during the holiday season."

"In the city and territory of Beni, it is difficult, in these times to know who is who," he added.

Beni devastated by ongoing insecurity

The latest violence has prompted fears that religious extremism is taking hold of a region already plagued for years by rebels, despite an army offensive and the presence of United Nations peacekeepers.

Congolese and Ugandan forces have also launched a campaign against suspected Islamists in the region.

In June, the Islamic State group's Central Africa Province said it was behind the explosion at a Catholic church that injured two people as well as another blast at a busy intersection on the same day.

From 2018 to 2020, Beni also suffered through an Ebola epidemic that became the second deadliest in

history.

In addition, more than 2,200 people died in eastern Congo as vaccination campaigns were at times disrupted by insecurity in the region.

Watch video 02:11 DR Congo: A militia woman's story of survival

mvb/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)