Congo: Suicide bomber kills several people in attack on bar

Several people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday evening after a suicide bomber attacked a crowded restaurant and bar on Christmas Day.

The attack took place in the eastern city of Beni, in an area where Islamic extremists are known to operate. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing.

"The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running the North Kivu.

The statement blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of the militia active in the region.

What we know so far

At least five people, including the attacker, died in the bomb blast, local officials said. Two children were among those killed, according to Mayor Narcisse Muteba.

"Investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack,'' he told the Associated Press.

Muteba urged residents to return to their homes for their own safety.

Another 13 people are being treated for their injuries in hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Watch video 02:11 DR Congo: A militia woman's story of survival

This is a developing story and will be updated.