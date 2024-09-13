Congo sentences 3 Americans to death over alleged coup plot

Six foreign nationals in total were among those sentenced to death over an alleged coup plot back in May.

A court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo sentenced 37 people to death on Friday over their role in an alleged coup plot.

Three US citizens were among them, as well as one Belgian, one Briton and one Canadian.

"The court pronounces the harshest sentence: the death penalty for criminal association, the death penalty for attack, the death penalty for terrorism," court president Freddy Ehume said.

More to follow...

