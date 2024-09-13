  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineTourism
Law and JusticeDemocratic Republic of Congo

Congo sentences 3 Americans to death over alleged coup plot

September 13, 2024

Six foreign nationals in total were among those sentenced to death over an alleged coup plot back in May.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kcEG
Congolese said they foiled an alleged coup attempt back in May

A court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo sentenced 37 people to death on Friday over their role in an alleged coup plot.

Three US citizens were among them, as well as one Belgian, one Briton and one Canadian.

 "The court pronounces the harshest sentence: the death penalty for criminal association, the death penalty for attack, the death penalty for terrorism," court president Freddy Ehume said.

More to follow...

zc/jcg (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Congolese security forces secure the streets of Kinshasa after the army said it had foiled a coup.

Questions mount after foiled coup in DR Congo

Questions mount after foiled coup in DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo's army says it has thwarted an attempted coup involving several Americans. With six people dead, including coup leader Christian Malanga, questions are swirling about the attackers' motives.
PoliticsMay 21, 202402:19 min