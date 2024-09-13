Congo sentences 3 Americans to death over alleged coup plot

Six foreign nationals in total were among those sentenced to death over an alleged coup plot back in May.

A court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo sentenced 37 people to death on Friday over their role in an alleged coup plot.

Three US citizens were among them, as well as one Belgian, one Briton and one Canadian.

"The court pronounces the harshest sentence: the death penalty for criminal association, the death penalty for attack, the death penalty for terrorism," court president Freddy Ehume said at the Ndolo military prison in Kinshasa.

Another 14 defendants in the case were acquitted, with the investigation showing they had "no connection" with the alleged coup attempt.

Plans to appeal

The DRC reinstituted the death penalty earlier this year.

However, a lawyer representing the six foreigners disputed whether it could currently be applied in the country.

We will challenge this decision on appeal," lawyer Richard Bondo said.

Authorities said the alleged May coup attempt was led by, Christian Malanga, a Congolese man naturalized US citizen who was later killed by security forces.

The three Americans who were sentenced to death on Friday included Malanga's 21-year-old son, Marcel, as well as Tyler Thompson, 22, and 36-year-old Benjamin Zalman-Polun.

More to follow...

