Congo says toxic spill from an Angolan mine has killed 12 and poisoned thousands

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said it believes toxic waste from an Angolan mine has killed 12 people and caused illness in more than 4,500 people.

The country's Environmental Minister Eve Bazaiba said along with the 12 deaths, thousands had fallen ill with diarrhoea and skin conditions.

Reporting on the findings of a commission of inquiry Bazaiba said: "This catastrophe was caused by an Angolan mining company, which has acknowledged the facts."

Angolan diamond mine believed to be source of toxic spill

Catoca mine is a joint venture between Angolan state diamond company Endiama and Russia's Alrosa.

It said in a press release in August that tailings, residue of materials separated out during the mining process, leaked into the Lova River which is a tributary of the Tshikapa River, eventually feeding into the Congo River.

Catoca said it conducted immediate repairs and sealed the breach.

In late-July Bazaiba drew a link between pollution in the Kasai River with the toxic spill from Angola's largest diamond mine. Water in the Tshikapa and Kasai rivers turned red.

Shortly after that officials saw dead fish and hippos in the river. According to the inquiry's findings four out of five administrative territories in Kasai province have been impacted.

DRC seeks compensation

Kinshasa University researchers said in August that pollution had affected around 2-million people, causing sickness among river communities.

The environmental minister has visited the country's southern province of Kasai and said the government would be seeking compensation according to the "polluter pays" principle — that those producing pollution should cover the cost of the consequences.

Provincial authorities have banned communities from consuming river water. Authorities have sent 40 metric tons of medical supplies to the area.

kb/msh (Reuters, AFP)