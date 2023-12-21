Congo: Opposition candidate Fayulu blasts election 'chaos'

PoliticsDemocratic Republic of CongoCongo: Opposition candidate Fayulu blasts election 'chaos'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsDemocratic Republic of CongoIsaac Mugabi | Josephine Mahachi12/21/2023December 21, 2023Martin Fayulu spoke exclusively with DW about why he and other opposition leaders are already calling for the election to be nullified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).https://p.dw.com/p/4aSBqAdvertisement