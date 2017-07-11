Congo: Militants free 900 inmates in Beni jailbreak

More than 900 inmates have escaped from a prison in Beni, in eastern Congo, during an early morning jailbreak on Tuesday, authorities said.

The town's mayor, Modeste Bakwanamaha, said a large group of armed men managed to break into the Kangbayi central prison using welding equipment. By the time the operation was over, only about 110 of the prisoners were left behind.

"Unfortunately, the attackers, who came in large numbers, managed to break the door with electrical equipment," Bakwanamaha told the Reuters news agency.

No claim of responsibility

Bakwanamaha urged local residents in Beni not to protect the escapees.

"We believe that it is the ADF who did this," he added, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The ADF is an Islamist militant group from neighboring Uganda that has been active in eastern Congo since the 1990s. According to the United Nations, the group has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019.

nm/msh (Reuters, dpa)