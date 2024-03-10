  1. Skip to content
Congo Ferry Sinks

Phil Gayle | Felix Maringa
October 3, 2024

At least 78 people are dead after a boat carrying scores of people capsized on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Officials say the vessel was severely overcrowded and sank while trying to dock.

