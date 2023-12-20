Congo election live: Tshisekedi seeks second term

The Democratic Republic of Congo is holding a general election, with over 40 million voters registered to choose a new government and president.

What you need to know about today's elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):

Some 44 million people — almost half the DRC's population — are expected to vote

Several million people displaced by conflict in eastern DRC could struggle to cast their ballots

The fighting has prevented 1.5 million people from registering to vote

Congolese citizens living in South Africa, Belgium, the US, and France can also cast ballots

All times given are in GMT/UTC

10:14: "Voting is a duty that every Congolese must fulfill. I don't support 'stay at home' politics. Voters should be free to choose their preferred candidates," said Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu. The Catholic Church has a long history of promoting democracy in the vast African country where organizing elections has been complicated by financial and logistical problems, and disputes over vote tampering have frequently caused widespread unrest.

09:30: "It is a total chaos," said presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, one of the main contenders for the Congolese presidency. "If all the people don't vote in all the polling stations indicated by the CENI (national election commission), we won't accept these elections," Fayulu warned after casting his ballot, adding that he would be at the forefront of any protest.

08:37: Congolese journalist Adrien Ambanengo reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has postponed the election in the Kabongo territory of Haut Lomami in south-eastern Katanga province by three days. He said residents told him that CENI gave no reason for the postponement.

08:24: Voting has begun in Kinshasa, Goma, and north-eastern Kisangani, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

Voters pictured outside a polling station in Masina, Kinshasa Image: Wendy Bashi/DW

08:02: DW correspondent Wendy Bashi says the deliveries of voting equipment to a polling station she visited in the Masina municipality of Kinshasa's Tshangu district have been delayed.

07:42: A Paris-based voter says it took five minutes to cast her ballot at the Congolese Embassy in the French capital.

07:27: A voter in the capital Kinshasa tells the Associated Press (AP) that he's voting for hope. "When you wake up in the morning you're hoping for good things, good work, and I want security," Raymond Yuma says. According to AP, the voting cards Yuma and three others who are also waiting to cast their ballots have are not illegible.

07:01: Supporters of Joelle Bile, who withdrew from the presidential race on December 15, say they will accompany her to the polls to cast her ballot. The former journalist and one of only two women candidates in the presidential race, is now backing incumbent Tshisekedi.

06:42: In the city of Goma, in volatile eastern Congo, many voters are still waiting for polling stations to open, according to DW correspondent Zanem Nety Zaidi. "I’m here at the Zanner Institute Center in downtown Goma and it is already after 8 a.m but the voting station is not yet open. People are still streaming in and the police and observers are on hand to monitor the voting process," he says.

Goma is the capital of Congo's North Kivu province Image: Judith Raupp/epd/picture alliance

06:18: Polling stations have opened in the general election, and will close at 5 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT), though polling booths will stay open if there are people still waiting in line so they can cast their ballots. A holiday has been declared for the election, and borders have been closed and domestic flights suspended as during previous votes.

