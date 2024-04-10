  1. Skip to content
Congo attempts to reduce overcrowded prisons

Michael Nyantakyi Oti
October 4, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo recently released more than 1,500 inmates from the country's main Makala prison in a bid to tackle overcrowding. Yet experts have urged the justice system to focus on community service.

