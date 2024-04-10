Congo attempts to reduce overcrowded prisons

CrimeDemocratic Republic of CongoCongo attempts to reduce overcrowded prisonsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeDemocratic Republic of CongoMichael Nyantakyi Oti10/04/2024October 4, 2024The Democratic Republic of Congo recently released more than 1,500 inmates from the country's main Makala prison in a bid to tackle overcrowding. Yet experts have urged the justice system to focus on community service. https://p.dw.com/p/4lQIlAdvertisement