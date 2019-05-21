 Congo: At least 30 dead, dozens missing in boat accident | News | DW | 27.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Congo: At least 30 dead, dozens missing in boat accident

At least 30 people have died and around 200 more are missing after a boat sank on a lake in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ferry accidents are common in Congo, with boats frequently overloaded and lacking life vests.

Congolese security forces help 16 other passengers from the water after the commuter vessel capsized in the middle of the lake Kivu (picture-alliance/AA/C. Kasereka)

File photo

At least 30 people have died and dozens more were missing on Sunday after a boat accident on Lake Mai-Ndombe in western Democratic Republic of Congo, a local mayor said.

"So far, we have recovered 30 bodies, 12 women, 11 children and seven men," the mayor of Inongo, Simon Mbo Wemba, told Agence France-Presse, adding that there had been more than 350 passengers on the boat with only 183 survivors.

"The toll is still provisional," he said, adding that it was difficult to know the exact number of passengers as many could have been illegal immigrants.

Tshisekedi makes life buoys mandatory 

River transport is one of the most used in Congo, and boat mishaps are common. They are typically caused by overloading of passengers and cargo.

Death tolls are often high due to a lack of life jackets, and many Congolese do not know how to swim.

Epulu River in DR Congo (Adriane Ohanesian)

Rivers and lakes are major modes of travel in Congo

In April, at least 167 people died in two accidents prompting President Felix Tshisekedi to make it mandatory for boat passengers to have life buoys.

Twenty-seven people were reported drowned in a boat sinking in September last year, 26 last July, another 50 last May, and 40 people in April whose boats sank as they fled fighting.

Congo, sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country, continues to struggle with local conflicts.

av/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here

DW recommends

Second fatal boat accident in DRC

At least 30 people died when an overcrowded boat sank on the Congo River. It was traveling from the DRC’s third largest city Kisangani to the town of Isangi . It is the second fatal boat accident in less than two weeks. (26.12.2014)  

Hundreds still missing on Lake Tanganyika disaster

More than two hundred people have been reported missing after a boat sank in the Democratic Republic of Congo's waters on Lake Tanganyika on Thursday night. The accident has been blamed on poor weather conditions. (15.12.2014)  

Tanzania orders arrests as ferry death toll climbs

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered the arrest of the management of a ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria, killing more than 200 people. One man was pulled alive from an air pocket in the overturned vessel. (22.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba des. Premierminister DR Kongo

Experienced technocrat to head government of the Democratic Republic of Congo 21.05.2019

The DR Congo has a new prime minister: Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba. Who is this head of government, who was chosen as a compromise between the former and the current presidents? And what can the Congolese expect from him?

Präsident des Kongos: Felix Tshisekedi

DRC's Felix Tshisekedi still a president without a cabinet 03.05.2019

After his election victory last December, the performance of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is up for scrutiny. He has yet to name a prime minister and cabinet.

DR Kongo scheidender Präsident Joseph Kabila neben Nachfolger Felix Tshisekedi während einer Einweihungsfeier in Kinshasa

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila agree on coalition 08.03.2019

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to join with ex-President Joseph Kabila to form a coalition government. This comes after Tshisekedi was not able to gain enough support in Parliament.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  