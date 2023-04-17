  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Nature and EnvironmentAustralia

Confronting the Climate Challenge

2 hours ago

From controversial e-fuels to energy from garbage and Australia’s love of fossil fuels, what progress are we making on climate-friendly solutions? Also: How can houses be earthquake-proofed and startups survive the tougher financial climate?

https://p.dw.com/p/4QF1F
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Made Sendung Startups

Bankrupt banks and higher interest: Are startups in crisis?

Since last month’s bank crisis, it’s become harder for startups to access money. What’s it like for startups in Berlin?
Business2 hours ago04:01 min
Made Sendung Erdbebensicher

Making homes earthquake-proof with AI

In the future, artificial intelligence could help keep buildings from collapsing during earthquakes.
Architecture2 hours ago03:48 min
Made Sendung Climate Villain Australia

Australia's love of fossil fuels

Australia has plenty of sun, wind and water, yet its economy is bad for the climate. Why is that?
Climate2 hours ago08:20 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Made in Germany Sendungslogo Composite

Made in Germany — Your Business Magazine

In a rapidly changing world, MADE in Germany examines the risks and benefits of digitalization and its impact on the way we work, what we earn and how we live.

Go to show Made in Germany
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings and military patrol northeast of Khartoum International Airport

Sudan updates: Rivals agree to daylong cease-fire — reports

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People making different signs with hands in front of a world map

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

Society9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Anti-Government & APEC protest outside APEC

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Business8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

HistoryApril 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man lays down a wreath at Yad Vashem.

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Society4 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business11 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage