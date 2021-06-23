Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Conflict Zone is DW's top political interview. Hard-hitting interview going beyond the normal soundbite culture. Prepare to enter the Conflict Zone.
Conflict Zone puts the spotlight on controversial issues and goes beyond the normal soundbite culture. What has gone wrong within the guest’s sphere of responsibility? Tim Sebastian and Michel Friedman take you to the heart of the matter from Berlin, London, Washington or wherever the story is. Enter the Conflict Zone every Wednesday at 17.30 UTC. #dwZone
"Brazil is a very different country," its vice president tells DW's Conflict Zone. But how does he explain government turmoil and the departure of successive health ministers during a global pandemic?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took drastic measures as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading, ordering a lockdown with just four hours’ notice. Millions were left stranded but new cases are still rising rapidly.
Given China’s human rights record isn't Hong Kong taking a huge gamble? Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing party leader, says not to jump to conclusions. "The motherland has nothing but good intentions" for Hong Kong, she says.