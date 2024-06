05/29/2024 May 29, 2024

In this documentary on the upcoming European elections, Tim Sebastian investigates what's at stake should far-right parties gain more political weight in the EU. We speak to key figures from all sides of the political spectrum, including EU Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova, AfD lead candidate Maximilian Krah, Green MP Konstantin von Notz, far-right activist Martin Sellner and others.