Conflict Zone

Conflict Zone - Guest: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Sarah Kelly interviews Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Watch video 26:00

Read also

epa04985413 Pro-Russian rebel's tank column drive along a road in the Lugansk region, Ukraine, 20 October 2015. Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels continue to withdraw their guns with a caliber of less than 100 millimeters from the front line in Donetsk and Lugansk areas, in accordance with the Minsk agreement. EPA/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO ++

More EU, US sanctions in works for Russia after Bucha — as it happened 05.04.2022

The EU has proposed new sanctions against Russia, as US officials plan to announce theirs on Wednesday along with G7 and other partners. Several more European states have expelled Russian diplomats.

05.04.2022 Destroyed houses are seen in Borodyanka, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: US announces new sanctions, hitting Putin's daughters, major Russian banks — live updates 06.04.2022

Washington has placed full sanctions on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa Bank, along with targeting President Putin's adult daughters. DW has the latest.

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says its troops regain full control of Kyiv region — as it happened 02.04.2022

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.

Local residents stand next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine: Red Cross convoy forced to turn back from Mariupol — as it happened 01.04.2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that about 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back.