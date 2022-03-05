Conflict Zone - Guest: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sarah Kelly interviews Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister.
The EU has proposed new sanctions against Russia, as US officials plan to announce theirs on Wednesday along with G7 and other partners. Several more European states have expelled Russian diplomats.
Washington has placed full sanctions on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa Bank, along with targeting President Putin's adult daughters. DW has the latest.
Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that about 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back.
