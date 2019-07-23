 Conflict over resources: 164 activists killed last year | News | DW | 30.07.2019

News

Conflict over resources: 164 activists killed last year

Over 160 people were killed for trying to protect the environment in 2018, says NGO Global Witness. While the Philppines tops the list with 30 deaths, the number of killed activists more than quintupled in Guatemala.

Environmental activists in Latin America

164 people lost their lives worldwide last year as a result of conflicts in the agricultural industry, timber industry and mining sector, a study conducted by the NGO Global Witness revealed on Tuesday.   

It said that much of the persecution of environmental activists is being driven by demand for the land and raw materials needed for products we consume every day, including food, mobile phones and jewellery. 

In absolute figures, the Philippines tops the list with 30 deaths, while in Guatemala alone, the number of killed activists increased more than fourfold in 2018. In India, too, the number of registered deaths rose sharply.

"This violence is a human rights crisis but it is also a threat to everyone who depends on a stable climate," said Vicky Tauli-Corpuz, UN Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples.

The overall number of those killed in 2018 dropped from the year before, but that doesn't mean there is a decline in violence, said Global Witness. The NGO explained that it's instead a result of increasingly strong censorship and restrictions on freedom of the press. Many killings therefore don't get reported. 

The number of unreported cases, for instance in African countries, is presumably significantly higher, said Alice Harrison, senior campaigner at Global Witness. "It is a brutal irony that while judicial systems routinely allow the killers of defenders to walk free, they are also being used to brand the activists themselves as terrorists, spies or dangerous criminals," she added. 

Activists are being criminalized not just in countries where the rule of law is weak, but also in advanced democracies, the NGO said, It pointed out that three anti-fracking protesters were condemned to prison in the UK last year. The case "has stirred fears that the law is being used to shut down legitimate environmental activism," said Global Witness. 

  • Children carrying drinking water (picture-alliance/Zumapress)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Water – The source of life

    In some parts of the world access to freshwater is taken for granted, but it's actually a luxury. Freshwater only makes up 2.5% of the world's total volume, and more than half of that is ice. Agriculture uses 70% of what's actually usable. By 2050, two-thirds of the world's population is expected to suffer from water scarcity, which will affect all aspects of people's lives.

  • Rice farmer working in Indonesia (Imago/Blickwinkel)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Land – The new gold

    Competition for land is growing across the globe. As the world's population continues to grow, the available land doesn't and is increasingly degrading. Extreme weather events due to climate change add to the equation. Countries with a large population or scarce land areas for agriculture, such as China and Saudi Arabia, are already seeking land in Africa. Land is seen as the new gold.

  • World's largest natural gas platform (picture-alliance/dpaH. Oeyvind)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Fossil fuels – Speak of the devil

    And speaking of oil, fossil fuels should surely have a place at the table of the world's scarce resources if anything because they can't be replenished. Continuing today's rate of consumption will eventually lead to their depletion. This could prove a huge challenge for countries, like Iraq and Libya, which have traditionally had large oil and natural gas reserves.

  • A miner in a coal mine in Katowice (picture alliance/PAP/A. Grygiel)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Coal – Time to break up

    The same goes for coal. Even if countries like Germany are reluctant to move away from this polluting source of energy, the reserves are emptying. In Poland, lignite (or brown coal) reserves from operating mines are expected to run out by 2030. Hard coal might last a little longer, but not much, experts say. Therefore, the country might be forced to break up with coal soon – even if it hurts.

  • Sand mine in Germany (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Förster)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Sand everywhere and nowhere

    If we think of a desert, sand seems infinite, but its natural production is actually a rather slow process. Sand is a renewable resource, but it's being used at such a fast rate for things like construction that nature doesn't have time to reproduce it. In developing regions like East Africa, where the population is expected to double by roughly 2050, sand could become a scarce resource.

  • An officer holds a pangolin (picture-alliance/Zuma/I. Damanik)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Running out of species

    Careless behavior with regard to all living beings on this planet is pushing several species to the brink of extinction. Animals are widely seen as resource for humans, and as such pangolins, rhinos, vaquitas or seahorses could be included in the list of scarce natural resources. If they continue to be exploited resources unsustainably, human life will be at risk.

  • A damaged road in Pakistan (AFP/S. Qayyum)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    The scarcest resource of all? Time

    It seems like everything is falling apart and as if nothing more can be done to prevent an bleak future. Yet, one thing that's still available is time, a scarce but extremely valuable resource. Some say the climate emergency could still be reversed if action is taken over the next 12 years. And for once, we are allowed to exploit a resource to the fullest. There is no time to loose.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


sri/rt (AFP, Reuters)

