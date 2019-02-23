 Conductor Daniel Barenboim to remain head of the Berlin State Opera | Music | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Conductor Daniel Barenboim to remain head of the Berlin State Opera

Despite accusations of bullying, conductor Daniel Barenboim's contract has been extended up to 2027. Beyond the controversy, he is considered one of the most influential stars of the classical music world.

Daniel Barenboim (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

The Staatsoper Berlin (Berlin State Opera) announced on Tuesday that it is extending its contract with its general music director, Daniel Barenboim, up to 2027.

"Daniel Barenboim is an exceptional artist, for whom the world of music and the city of Berlin have a lot to be thankful," said Berlin's culture senator, Klaus Lederer.

The press conference, convened at the last minute, had fueled speculation on Barenboim's future in Berlin.

Barenboim's previous contract stated that he would remain at the head of the Staatsoper through 2022, but the conductor said he was ready to renegotiate it after  accusations of bullying came out earlier this year.

Several musicians had complained complained anonymously about Barenboim's autocratic approach, criticizing him for personally insulting them and having a belligerent behavior towards them.

At the time, the opera's administration had reacted to the scandal by insisting that their confidence in the chief conductor Daniel Barenboim "remained untouched," despite the criticism. They had also stated that they were looking forward to "more years of successful cooperation." Tuesday's announcement confirms the position. 

In 2000, Barenboim was given the title of "conductor for life" for the Staatskapelle Berlin, the resident orchestra of the Berlin State Opera, which he has been directing since 1992.

The 76-year-old conductor said he was pleased with the board's decision, adding that if he were however to lose his strength due to health reasons, he would "leave immediately."

Acclaimed for his musical genius, the pianist and conductor who is a citizen of Argentina, Israel, Palestine, and Spain is seen as one of the most influential classical musicians in the world. His Barenboim–Said Akademie in Berlin, which brings together music students from different Middle Eastern countries including Israel, has been lauded as a peacemaking initiative.

Watch video 05:10

Musical maestro Daniel Barenboim

eg/rf (dpa, epd)

 

DW recommends

Conductor Daniel Barenboim proves it's never too late to become a YouTube star

Daniel Barenboim, 73, has had an unparalleled musical career both on stage and as founder of a Palestinian-Israeli orchestra for peace. Now he's launched a YouTube channel focused on one main theme: human beings. (16.08.2016)  

Barenboim presents Berlin music academy as 'new medicine' for the Middle East

Conductor Daniel Barenboim has been bringing musicians from Israel and Arab countries together for many years already. His new academy in Berlin will allow them to develop musical skills - and new ideas for peace, too. (11.07.2016)  

Daniel Barenboim at 75: Classical music's most influential star

Descriptions of pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim tend toward the superlative. The celebrated maestro is also a public relations mastermind who puts music in the service of a higher goal. (15.11.2017)  

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century? (04.03.2019)  

Star conductor Daniel Barenboim warns of nationalism ahead of French elections

The EU needs more than economic ties to thrive, and should reactivate cultural exchange, says Argentine-Israeli musician Barenboim, concerned with the rise of the National Front in France. (21.04.2017)  

Berlin opera conductor Daniel Barenboim dismisses bullying claims

Berlin's state opera says it will stand by the world-renowned conductor despite criticism of his "temperamental" style. Several musicians have accused the 76-year-old of making them afraid to go to work. (23.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Musical maestro Daniel Barenboim  

Related content

Daniel Barenboim auf dem Bebelplatz in Berlin

Berlin opera conductor Daniel Barenboim dismisses bullying claims 23.02.2019

Berlin's state opera says it will stand by the world-renowned conductor despite criticism of his "temperamental" style. Several musicians have accused the 76-year-old of making them afraid to go to work.

Daniel Barenboim

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints 04.03.2019

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century?

Ditigent Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim at 75: Classical music's most influential star 15.11.2017

Descriptions of pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim tend toward the superlative. The celebrated maestro is also a public relations mastermind who puts music in the service of a higher goal.

Advertisement

Film

Kinofilm Still GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

A brief history of Godzilla films

It's the return of the monsters: Godzilla is back on a path of destruction in the latest film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Revisit a few milestones of the record-breaking franchise.  

Books

britische Schriftstellerin Judith Kerr (DW/Frederick Rotkopf)

Remembering Judith Kerr, the author of 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

German-British author Judith Kerr, who wrote books such as "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," has died at the age of 95. DW's Susanne Spröer cherishes memories of her meeting with Kerr for the project "After the Escape."  

Music

Schwarz-weiß Foto der Komponistin Ann Ronell (Public Domain/Walter Albertin)

Focus on women composers: Schumannfest 2019

Writing music was long a men's domain. The after-effects are enduring, with women composers still only seldom turning up on playbills. Here are some seldom-heard female composers featured at the Schumannfest in Bonn.  

Arts

Frankreich, The Last Supper von Zeng Fanzhi in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon)

How Chinese art became political

Following the so-called Cultural Revolution, Chinese artists started exploring new forms of expression. Oftentimes they would run into considerable obstacles and challenges they had to work around or overcome altogether.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  