Condolences pour in for Lebanon after Beirut blast

Condolences poured in from across the world for Lebanon, after its capital, Beirut, was rocked by a massive explosion that killed at least 73 people and injured around 2,750 others on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on "friendly countries" to support a country already facing its worst economic turmoil in years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Anotonio Guterres expressed his "deepest condolences ... following the horrific explosions in Beirut," adding that United Nations staff were among the injured.

Read more: Powerful explosion rocks Lebanon's capital Beirut, dozens killed, thousands injured

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he had instructed the NSC head, Ben-Shabbat, to speak to the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process to clarify how Israel can further assist Lebanon.

Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said it did not believe Israeli rocket attacks were behind the blast, while the Israeli military also denied involvement in the explosion. Lebanese Prime Minister Diab later said that the second, larger explosion had been caused by a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate — a volatile chemical with many uses ranging from agricultural fertilizer to bomb-making.

In pictures: Deadly Lebanon blast injures thousands Panic in Beirut Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

In pictures: Deadly Lebanon blast injures thousands Blasts felt in city's outskirts The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

In pictures: Deadly Lebanon blast injures thousands Dozens killed, thousands injured Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 70 people were killed and over 3,000 others were injured.

In pictures: Deadly Lebanon blast injures thousands Race to save survivors More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on. Author: Darko Janjevic



French aid inbound, German embassy staff among injured

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and said the US stood ready to assist Lebanon, but he also indicated that his generals "seem to feel" the massive explosion was a "terrible attack" of some kind.

"It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel it was," Trump claimed. "This was not a ... some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes."

Trump's comments were issued at a similar time to Lebanese updates on the large stockpile of ammonium nitrate, potentially explaining the apparent contradiction.

Watch video 08:36 Share Beirut Blast: 'I can’t find the words to describe it' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gQEL Beirut Blast: 'I can’t find the words to describe it'

France's President, Emmanuel Macron, issued tweets in French and then in Arabic. "I express my brotherly solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion," Macron said, adding that French aid and resources had already been dispatched towards Beirut.

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU "stands ready to provide assistance and support."

Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, sent a telegram to his Lebanese counterpart offering his condolences for the loss of life from the blast.



Meanwhile, Germany's foreign office said that employees of the German embassy in Lebanon were among those injured by the blast. Germany said that it was checking what help it could offer immediately.

Mike Pompeo, US's Secretary of State, said that the US was monitoring the situation.

Boris Johnson, the PM of UK, said that the pictures from Beirut were "shocking" and that the UK would offer help, including to British nationals affected by the blast.

Watch video 26:04 Share The Day with Brent Goff: Blasts in Beirut Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1HvbH The Day with Brent Goff: Blasts in Beirut

am/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)