Concert Hour in the Offenbach year

Jacques Offenbach was a master of entertaining music and the inventor of the operetta. His 200th birthday is being celebrated in 2019, and nowhere more than in the city of his birth, Cologne, Germany.
Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music renewed every two weeks.
Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.
This time, selections from an Offenbach festival in Cologne: A brilliant composer of musical satire with a delightful gift for melody, he was also a famous cellist — and he wrote sacred and romantic music as well. We'll sample all of those sides of this versatile composer.
Part one:
If Jacques Offenbach had lived today, he wouldn't have to work at all: The royalties from the Can Can from the operetta "Orpheus in the Underworld" and the Barcarole from "Tales of Hoffmann" would have more than held him above water. These melodies are familiar everywhere, as they were in his own time.
Offenbach lived in Paris and died there in 1880, but it was in Cologne that he was born on June 20, 1819 as Jakob Offenbach. His father was a music teacher and Jewish cantor who sent Jakob and his brother to Paris for their musical education. Jakob dropped out of the National Conservatory after one year but as Jacques, he skyrocketed to fame as a cellist.
Offenbach's Grand concerto for cello and orchestra, nicknamed the Military Concerto, is difficult enough to make any musician dizzy. Offenbach was skilled at short pieces, but there's plenty in this big work to grab our attention and retain it.
The music this hour:
Jacques Offenbach
Andante for cello and piano
performed by:
Raphaela Gromes, cello
Julian Riem, piano
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) in the Little Broadcast Hall, Cologne on June 16, 2019
Jacques Offenbach
Grand Concerto for cello and orchestra
performed by:
Bruno Philippe, cello
Youth Orchestra of North Rhine-Westphalia
Sebastian Tewinkel, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) in the Large Broadcast Hall, Cologne on June 16, 2019
Part two:
From a mosquito dance to a song sung by a mechanical doll to a grand duchess from a place that has never had a grand duchess: the music of Offenbach can be a lot of fun. There's also a serious side to it, as you'll discover this hour.
Jacques Offenbach and what they used to call the weaker sex is a story in itself. He had many affairs and is said to have been attracted to strong, self-assured women. Those are the kind of characters he developed in his operas and operettas.
In the mid- to late 1800s, morality was a hotly discussed topic. Can one get away with infidelity? Is it morally permissible? In the opera "The Beautiful Helen," Offenbach seems to be saying yes.
During the Second French Empire, Offenbach was a major celebrity. Yet he was also an outsider, first as a Jew, and secondly, as a German. During the Franco-German War of 1870-1871, some accused him of being Bismarck's spy. The Germans, for their part, called him a "frivolous Frenchman" and a traitor. Anti-Semitism was on the rise in both countries.
His career ruined, Offenbach withdrew to a retreat on the coast of France. His musical drama La Haine dates from 1874. The title translates as "Hate." It's about a couple in love, each belonging to a different religion and caught up in the sectarian wars of the Middle Ages: a different side of the usually cheerful and upbeat Jacques Offenbach.
Offenbach operettas have been staged in hysterically comic productions by stage director Barrie Kosky at the Komische Oper (Comic Opera) in Berlin. Here: "The Beautiful Helen"
The music this hour:
Jacques Offenbach
performed by:
Olga Pudova, soprano
Julien Behr, tenor
West German Radio Orchestra
Enrico Delamboye, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on June 22, 2019
Jacques Offenbach
Ah que j'aime le militaire (O I Love the Military) from The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein
Mon dieux, mon dieux.. (My God, My God) from The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein
performed by:
Jennifer Larmore, mezzo-soprano
Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne
Francois-Xavier Roth, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) at the Cologne Opera on June 9, 2019
