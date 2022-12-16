Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

HealthChinaConcern over rising COVID-19 cases in China To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthChinaBeenish Javed43 minutes ago43 minutes agoChina has reported five more COVID-related deaths. The surge in COVID cases has also led to an increase in the demand for medical supplies. Pharmacies and hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections.https://p.dw.com/p/4LFqZAdvertisement