Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

Beenish Javed
43 minutes ago

China has reported five more COVID-related deaths. The surge in COVID cases has also led to an increase in the demand for medical supplies. Pharmacies and hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections.

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture8 hours ago
Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics7 hours ago
Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics12 hours ago
Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts6 hours ago02:11 min
Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts6 hours ago03:29 min
North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration12 hours ago7 images
Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer9 hours ago
