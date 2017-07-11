Concern over Nasrin Sotoudeh's hunger strike

"We have no time to lose, her life is at stake," said Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala. Sotoudeh, a laureate of the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, has been held in famous Evin Prison in Tehran for over two years. On August 11, she went on a hunger strike in protest against the "lawlessness in Iranian prisons" and the inhumane conditions in the overcrowded women's wing. This was announced by her husband, Reza Khandan, through social media.

Futile contact attempts by EU delegates

Finnish politician Hautala and Belgian Maria Arena, chairwoman of the EU Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, called on the Iranian authorities on August 18 to listen to Sotoudeh's demands.

Heidi Hautala informed DW that she has tried in vain to get in contact with the Iranian authorities via the EU embassy in Tehran. "It seems that the regime really believes that Nasrin Sotoudeh is a threat to its existence. That is why she is being treated so harshly," Hautala says. The MEP considers it absolutely necessary that the world public and EU diplomats in Tehran strongly support Sotoudeh's life as she is getting weaker.

Heidi Hautala, Vice-President of the European Parliament, is concerned about Sotoudeh's condition

Fatal threat for Sotoudeh

Sotoudeh's husband has shared that his 56-year-old wife has lost a lot of weight. Khandan said he is allowed to talk to her three times a week for ten minutes each time. Afterwards he informs the public via social networks.

On August 31, he announced that Sotoudeh had refused an intravenous administration of a saline solution to treat her symptoms. She was suffering from nausea and could not take in enough water and sugar on her own, which was vital. However, ending her hunger strike is out of the question for her, her husband says.

Campaign for political prisoners

Sotoudeh wants to use her action to secure the release of political prisoners in the midst of the Corona pandemic. Because of the virus, the Iranian judiciary reportedly sent some 85,000 prisoners on parole in early March. However, human rights activists and civil society activists were excluded from this.

Political prisoners remain incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison. According to a report on the spread of the coronavirus in Iranian prisons published in mid-April by Amnesty International, the regime thus "deliberately exposes them to the risk of infection in overcrowded prisons under poor hygienic conditions."

Supporters in Paris demand release of Sotoudeh

Nasrin Sotoudeh is considered Iran's most prominent political prisoner. Sotoudeh worked mainly as a lawyer for dissidents and has been sentenced to several prison terms for her work since 2010. In March 2019 she was sentenced to 33 years in prison and 148 lashes with a whip for alleged "disturbance of public order" and "endangering national security." Shortly before her arrest in 2018, she defended two young women who had been arrested for protesting against the headscarf law.

"Iran needs its heroes alive"

Artist Barbad Golshiri wrote on Twitter: "Because she is committed to me and to you, Nasrin Sotoudeh is behind bars. Her life is in danger because of us." For many Iranians, Nasrin Sotoudeh has become a symbol of peaceful civil resistance. In the meantime, 44 Iranian lawyers have written an open letter asking Sotoudeh to end her hunger strike. "The authorities refuse to listen to your voice of justice. Please do not endanger your health."

A call that was joined on Twitter by the former director of solar system exploration at NASA, Firouz Naderi. "Dear Nasrin, Iran needs its heroes alive. Please end your hunger strike," wrote the Iranian-American scientist.

On August 29, Iranian users launched a Twitter campaign to demand the immediate release of Sotoudeh and other political prisoners.