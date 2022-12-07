Concern over extremists in German state institutions

Law and JusticeGermanyConcern over extremists in German state institutionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeGermany19 hours ago19 hours agoGermany must root out right-wing extremists in state structures, Green Party lawmaker Till Steffen told DW, after a series of arrests over a suspected plot to overthrow the government. "We must take it very seriously," Steffen warned.https://p.dw.com/p/4Kcu4Advertisement