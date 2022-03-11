Concentration camp survivor killed in Kharkiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Zoe Wees, Revolverheld and a band singing from a bunker in Kharkiv were among the stars who joined the "Sound of Peace" rally in Berlin, raising almost €12 million for Ukraine.
As museums across the country evacuate art and cultural treasures, the curators of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Biennale smuggled works to Austria by car so the show can go on.
At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a shopping center in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, has been shelled by the Russian army for two weeks. The capital, Kyiv, is preparing for the worst. Putin's war is driving people to flee — or to join the resistance.
