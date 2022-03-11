 Concentration camp survivor killed in Kharkiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Concentration camp survivor killed in Kharkiv

Watch video 01:55

More in the Media Center

TOPSHOT - A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces looks at destructions following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7, 2022. - On the 12th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 7, 2022, Russian forces pressed a siege of the key southern port of Mariupol and sought to increase pressure on the capital Kyiv. Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east, with the overall Russian ground advance little changed over the last 24 hours in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Ukraine war: Kharkiv museum scrambles to save art collection 11.03.2022

People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

Mass exodus of Ukrainians fleeing war head west 09.03.2022

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis grows amid Russian shelling 08.03.2022

In this frame from a footage released by the State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine, the regional administration building in the city's central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine via AP)

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine 02.03.2022

More from DW News

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.03.2022

March 21, 2022, Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine: A military officer stands guard near the wreckage of a damaged shopping mall in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion. Local media have reported that the attack has caused 4 deaths. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Russia attacks mall in Kiyv, suburban houses in Odesa 21.03.2022

******Achtung: via Russian Defence Ministry SYRIA - FEBRUARY 15, 2022: A Mikoyan MiG-31K fighter jet carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrives at Khmeimim Air Base to take part in the Mediterranean Sea drills of the Russian Navy. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Did Russia really use hypersonic missiles in Ukraine? 21.03.2022

December 20, 2021 - Mediterranean Sea - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), and the Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participate in a passing exercise with the Tunisian offshore patrol vessel Hannon (P612) and La Combatante III class fast patrol boat Tunis (502) in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 20, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Credit Image: © U.S.Army/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

US carrier Truman boosts NATO air patrols from Mediterranean 21.03.2022

Read also

German pop stars rally for peace in Ukraine

German pop stars rally for peace in Ukraine 21.03.2022

Zoe Wees, Revolverheld and a band singing from a bunker in Kharkiv were among the stars who joined the "Sound of Peace" rally in Berlin, raising almost €12 million for Ukraine.

A monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu is seen covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Odessa, Ukraine March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Liashonok Nina

Ukraine rushes to save cultural heritage from destruction 17.03.2022

As museums across the country evacuate art and cultural treasures, the curators of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Biennale smuggled works to Austria by car so the show can go on.

March 21, 2022, Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine: A man is seen inside a damaged shopping mall in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion. Local media have reported that the attack has caused 4 deaths. Kyiv Ukraine - ZUMAs313 20220321_zip_s313_001 Copyright: xDanielxCengxShou-Yix

Ukraine: Mariupol rejects surrender, Kyiv hit by shelling — as it happened 21.03.2022

At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a shopping center in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

IRPIN, UKRAINE - MARCH 04: A woman gestures as she looks out the train window as an evacuation train departs carrying women and children that fled fighting in Bucha and Irpin from Irpin City to Kyiv that was scheduled after heavy fighting overnight forced many to leave their homes on March 04, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Russia continues their assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, a week after launching a large-scale invasion of the country. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

How the war in Ukraine is uprooting lives and tearing apart families 10.03.2022

Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, has been shelled by the Russian army for two weeks. The capital, Kyiv, is preparing for the worst. Putin's war is driving people to flee — or to join the resistance.