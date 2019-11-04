 Compact with Africa: Enthusiasm wanes for the ′Merkel Plan′ | Africa | DW | 17.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Compact with Africa: Enthusiasm wanes for the 'Merkel Plan'

At a meeting in Berlin, African leaders will discuss the state of the 'Compact with Africa' project with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. So far, it has fallen short of expectations.

Merkel together with African leaders at the 2018 Compact with Africa meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Hilse)

A year into the Compact with Africa program, Merkel met African leaders in Berlin

It looks set to be another big day for Chancellor Angela Merkel: The heads of state of the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) countries are meeting for the third time in Berlin on Tuesday, November 19. And the German government has ensured the bar is high. Merkel launched the Compact back in 2017 during Germany's G20 presidency with a promise to generate additional private investment in African states. In turn, participating African states would commit themselves to implementing economic reforms. A "Merkel Plan," joked Ivory Coast president, Alassane Ouattara.

But much of the initial excitement has since waned. "At the time, there were unrealistic expectations that a few measures could boost investment," Robert Kappel, a German economist from the Institute of African Studies in Leipzig, told DW.

Read more: Germany's new Africa policy

Watch video 01:49

Ghana: the world's next factory?

Investments have barely risen

Nevertheless, the meeting is expected to produce some positive news, including, among other things, the presentation of the so-called "flagship projects" of German companies in Africa. Overall, however, foreign investment in the 12 African countries which are part of the initiative has barely risen. From 2017 to 2018, foreign investment rose slightly to $21 million (€19 million) – still below the level of 2016. 80% of this money went to just four countries: Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Ghana.

"The African countries have fulfilled their mission of creating an appropriate environment for investment," says Kappel, who authored a critical study of the Compact with Africa commissioned by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, an organization affiliated to Merkel's coalition partner, the German social democrat party (SPD). "Now they are disappointed that direct investment isn't flowing."

Read more: President Macky Sall: 'Senegal doesn't need any lessons in democracy'

Africa waits for urgently needed jobs

It's not just the urgently-needed investments that have failed. The jobs that governments across Africa have been desperately waiting for also haven't materialized. It's estimated that about 440 million people will enter Africa's labor market 2030 – but no one knows how they will actually make a living.

"There has been good progress, but the investments over the past two years have not been enough," Ethiopia's ambassador to Germany, Mulu Solomon Bezuneh, told DW. "The program seems reasonable, but compared to our expectations and our efforts, the response has been too low."

Watch video 02:21

VW trials electric ride-sharing in Ruanda

However, supporters of the Compact with Africa warn against writing off the program already. "Many investment projects span 10 years or more," Rob Floyd from the African Center for Economic Transformation (AECT) told DW. The think tank, which is based in Ghana's capital Accra, regularly evaluates the progress of the initiative on behalf of all member countries. Overall, the Compact is making good progress, explains Floyd. But there's still more work to do: "All countries could do more – the Compact countries should present their projects to investors more effectively. The G20 countries are actively promoting their commitment to Africa through their companies."

Markets are too small

However, Germany is doing a lot more to entice companies to Africa. At last year's Compact Conference, Merkel announced a fund of up to €1 billion which would be used to support both German and African companies. The economic and development ministries have also launched their own Africa initiatives. Nevertheless, most German companies are still looking elsewhere. Only around 800 companies with German capital are currently active in Africa. According to a study by the Allensbach Institute, just 5% of all remaining German companies plan to do business on the continent in the future.

And companies don't have to invest in the participating Compact countries. Entrepreneur Karl-Heinz Knoop told DW his investment decisions have nothing to do with whether or not a country is a member of the Compact. "We are looking for markets where our products are really needed," he says. His mid-sized company Riela, a German-based agricultural equipment manufacturer, has maintained a presence in Africa for five years.

Some Compact countries, such as Guinea, Benin or Togo, are too small for foreign businesses. Meanwhile, economic heavyweights such as Nigeria or Kenya are not part of the Compact. Knoop says there are other factors that entrepreneurs such as himself need to consider before engaging in Africa: "Where are the raw materials? Where can I produce my machinery well and where can I find good employees?" In the future, he plans to manufacture his machines in South Africa – even though it isn't a Compact country. 

Watch video 08:06

Street Debate: Returnee migrants in The Gambia

DW recommends

Germany's new Africa policy

Germany has for years sought to strengthen its cooperation with Africa. This has led to a flood of concepts across various government ministries and a confusion of competencies. New guidelines are now on the table. (28.03.2019)  

German defense minister's Africa visit plagued by domestic squabbles

An organizational snafu between two of Germany’s highest-profile politicians overshadowed new policy goals in Africa and fueled speculation of what is to come in a post-Merkel era. (08.10.2019)  

President Macky Sall: 'Senegal doesn't need any lessons in democracy'

In an exclusive interview President Macky Sall spoke with DW about Senegal's partnership with Germany. He bridled at the thought that his country could be seen as anything less than 100 percent democratic. (31.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ghana: the world's next factory?  

Street Debate: Returnee migrants in The Gambia  

Modern tech hub for start-ups in Rwanda  

VW trials electric ride-sharing in Ruanda  

Related content

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel besucht NSU-Gedenkort in Zwickau

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism 04.11.2019

At a memorial to victims of neo-Nazi terrorism, the chancellor said the government must prevent a resurgence of such hatred. Her comments came shortly after several politicians received death threats from the far-right.

Deutschland G20 Narendra Modi und Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel visiting India to bolster ties amid China's growing clout 31.10.2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with a dozen ministers, is traveling to India to seek ways to strengthen trade cooperation. Germany's Parliament recently called for upgrading bilateral ties with India.

Verleihung Deutscher Afrika-Preis 2019

Kenyan Juliana Rotich receives German Africa Prize 24.10.2019

She is an IT pioneer, entrepreneur, women's rights activist: In Berlin, Kenyan Juliana Rotich was honored by German Chancellor Angela Merkel with this year's German Africa Prize.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  