 Comey′s leak of memo about Trump violated FBI policy: US watchdog | News | DW | 29.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Comey's leak of memo about Trump violated FBI policy: US watchdog

Former FBI Director James Comey has justified the leak, saying it was the only way to trigger a special investigation. In the memo, Comey said Trump asked him to pledge loyalty and stop investigating a senior official.

Former FBI Director James Comey smirks before the House Oversight Committee

The US Justice Department's internal watchdog on Thursday said that former FBI Director James Comey had violated the Bureau's policies by intentionally leaking unclassified information to the media.

The department's Office of Inspector General said Comey handed over a memo about his interactions with US President Donald Trump to a friend and personal lawyer with the intention to share parts of it with a specific reporter at The New York Times.

"Were current or former FBI employees to follow the former Director's example and disclose sensitive information in service of their own strongly held personal convictions, the FBI would be unable to dispatch its law enforcement duties property," said the Inspector General's report.

Read more: Why the Mueller report will not end Trump's predicament

Controversial move

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 in support of recommendations offered by senior officials. However, the president later linked Comey's dismissal to a federal probe into collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

Critics have accused Trump of obstructing justice by attempting to shut down investigations into his campaign's potential relationship with Russian elements. Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed special counsel to investigate the allegations of collusion a day after The New York Times article was published.

Read more: US, Russia seek better ties after years of diplomatic crises

  • Former FBI Director James Comey

    Who is James Comey?

    A divisive figure

    The seventh in a lineage of FBI directors with law degrees, James Comey has shaped politics in the US as the head of the law enforcement agency. But who is the man behind the headlines? From prosecuting an American celebrity to refusing to sanction the NSA's mass surveillance program, DW explores the contentious life of James Comey.

  • Martha Stewart leaving a courthouse in New York

    Who is James Comey?

    Taking down a celebrity

    Serving as Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, Comey rose to notoriety in 2002, when he led the prosecution of US celebrity Martha Stewart for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. Stewart, widely known in the US for her cooking and lifestyle shows, served a 5-month jail sentence following the highly-publicized case.

  • A prisoner being escorted by military personnel at the Guantanamo Bay detention center

    Who is James Comey?

    Enhanced interrogation

    In late 2003, Comey was confirmed as the US deputy attorney general, making him the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. Serving under former President George W. Bush, Comey endorsed a memorandum approving the use of 13 enhanced interrogation techniques during the War on Terror, including waterboarding. He later said he lobbied to have the policy toned down.

  • Security cameras at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

    Who is James Comey?

    Mass surveillance

    Comey has warned of the consequences of domestic mass surveillance, saying in March: "There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America." While serving as acting attorney general during the hospitalization of John Ashcroft in 2004, he refused to endorse the legality of the NSA's domestic surveillance program, even when pressured by the Bush administration.

  • James Comey and Barack Obama

    Who is James Comey?

    Obama's choice

    In 2013, then-President Barack Obama nominated Comey to serve as the seventh director of the FBI. He received the nomination despite being a registered member of the Republican party. Later that year, he received congressional approval to takeover the office. In his installation speech, he said the bureau's work is founded on integrity. "Without integrity, all is lost," he said.

  • Jews wearing Star of David badges

    Who is James Comey?

    More Holocaust education

    In 2015, Comey penned an op-ed on why he required new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington. He said the reason was to have them understand the consequences of abusing power and to be confronted by the atrocities humans are capable of. "I believe that the Holocaust is the most significant event in human history," he said.

  • Hillary Clinton speaking during the Women in the World Summit in New York

    Who is James Comey?

    Election scandal

    In July 2016, Comey announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal intention in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as state secretary. But days before the presidential election, he issued a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation." He later said no evidence was uncovered. Clinton has since blamed Comey for losing the election.

  • US President Donald Trump and then-FBI Director James Comey shake hands

    Who is James Comey?

    'You're fired'

    On May 9, Trump sent Comey an unusual letter firing the FBI director, cutting short his 10-year mandate to lead the bureau. Given the ongoing FBI-led investigation into election-meddling by Russia, critics have warned that the move may amount to obstruction of justice for undermining the probe. Trump later appeared to threaten Comey over the existence of "tapes" of their conversations.

  • US President Donald Trump speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

    Who is James Comey?

    Trump-Russia nexus

    Comey reportedly kept memos of interactions between him and President Donald Trump, which appear to implicate the head of state in attempts to obstruct a federal probe into Russia's alleged involvement in influencing the 2016 election. The day after US media reported on the existence of the memos, the Justice Department named a special counsel to lead the probe amid fears of White House influence.

  • Then-FBI Director James Comey speaking before a Senate Judiciary Committee

    Who is James Comey?

    Damning testimony?

    In June 2017, shortly after being fired, Comey testified in Congress that he believed Trump fired him over the Russia probe. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted," he told lawmakers. He has since released a book, in which he described Trump as a "mafia boss" who is "untethered to the truth."

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


From memos to Russia probe

The memo leaked by Comey dealt with Trump's former National Security Advisor and disgraced military general, Michael Flynn. In the memo, Comey wrote that Trump had asked him to pledge loyalty and drop a federal probe into Flynn.

Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about instructing the Russian ambassador to the US to "refrain from escalating" the situation after the Obama administration sanctioned Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The White House had  declared 35 Russian intelligence operatives "personae non gratae" less than a month before Trump would assume office.

Comey justified his handling of the memo, saying he had shared it with a reporter in the hopes that knowledge of its existence would trigger an independent probe into Russian collusion and potential obstruction of justice.

Read more: Why is Donald Trump ignoring Germany?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:00

Ex-FBI Director James Comey | Conflict Zone

ls/msh (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Donald Trump clashes with Federal Reserve chief after criticism

The president accused the central banker of being an "enemy" of the US, comparing him to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump has been critical of the Federal Reserve not cutting interest rates faster or deeper. (23.08.2019)  

Can Trump prevent a US recession in election year?

Donald Trump is pressuring the Fed to stave off a sharp economic downturn as he seeks reelection in 2020. The feelgood effects of his $1.5 billion program of tax cuts are due to run out soon, so what can he do? (22.08.2019)  

US expels 35 Russian diplomats, Russia vows 'reprisals'

Moscow has said it will consider retaliatory measures to the US decision to impose sanctions. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to face resistance from within his own party, should he try to retract the measures. (29.12.2016)  

Why is Donald Trump ignoring Germany?

With Trump due to attend the G-7 in France and later visit Poland, many are wondering why a stopover with Angela Merkel in Berlin isn't on the list. Experts say the cold shoulder move is part of a wider strategy. (22.08.2019)  

Why the Mueller report will not end Trump's predicament

The much-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller about Russia's meddling in the 2016 US elections is reportedly close to finished. That doesn't mean it will become public or it will answer all questions. (01.03.2019)  

US, Russia seek better ties after years of diplomatic crises

Senior officials have called for an overhaul of US-Russia ties, saying a more "constructive model" is necessary. Experts say attempts to normalize the often tense relationship will prove difficult, if it's even possible. (14.05.2019)  

Trump fires FBI director Comey

US President Donald Trump has surprisingly fired FBI director James Comey, charged with investigating the Trump campaign's ties with Russia. The move has set off shock waves in Washington amid concerns of a cover up. (09.05.2017)  

Trump denies urging former FBI chief to drop Flynn inquiry

US President Donald Trump has denied reports that he asked ex-FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser's links with Russia. Trump has also complained of facing a "witch hunt." (18.05.2017)  

Donald Trump under investigation for possible obstruction of justice: US media

US President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, The Washington Post has reported, citing unnamed officials. (15.06.2017)  

Special prosecutor to oversee US probe on alleged election meddling by Russia

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed to lead a federal investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling. Many Democrats had called for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the probe. (18.05.2017)  

Trump's ex-security adviser Michael Flynn sentencing delayed

The sentencing of Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, has been postponed. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. (18.12.2018)  

Who is James Comey?

From endorsing enhanced interrogation to investigating Russia's alleged election-tampering, the ex-FBI director has contributed to the divisive political landscape in the US. DW examines the man behind the headlines. (01.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ex-FBI Director James Comey | Conflict Zone  

Related content

Donald Trump

US: Donald Trump reacts to China with tariff increase 23.08.2019

The US president increased tensions with the hike as the stock markets went into a tailspin. Trump tweeted that he would be increasing tariffs by 5% on $300 billion of Chinese goods.

US-Präsident Donald Trump und Kanzlerin Merkel

Why is Donald Trump ignoring Germany? 22.08.2019

With Trump due to attend the G-7 in France and later visit Poland, many are wondering why a stopover with Angela Merkel in Berlin isn't on the list. Experts say the cold shoulder move is part of a wider strategy.

USA Washington | Jerome Powell bei Pressekonferenz

Donald Trump clashes with Federal Reserve chief after criticism 23.08.2019

The president accused the central banker of being an "enemy" of the US, comparing him to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump has been critical of the Federal Reserve not cutting interest rates faster or deeper.

Advertisement