Column: Nigel Farage's foray into finance

What's a man to do when his life's work has been achieved? That's the question Brexit architect Nigel Farage has been facing since Britain left the European Union.
The answer is to start a newsletter. One that — how did you guess? — helps people take back control. No, not of borders, or fishing rights or anything like that. This time, it's taking back control of their finances.
I discovered Farage's Fortune and Freedom newsletter via a Facebook ad. I had all but forgotten he existed, only to have him pop up offering "the truth about your money — behind the headlines, jargon and spin." How could I resist?
The small print on the website describes the newsletter as an "unregulated product published by Southbank Investment Research Limited." To produce it, Farage has teamed up with a man called Nickolai Hubble, whose profile on the Southbank Investment Research website mentions not only not that he "stubbornly" refuses to identify with any nationality (opposites attract?) but also that he can spin a plate while playing the bagpipes on a trapeze bar.
DW's Kate Ferguson
Keep it simple
The newsletter emails arrive in my inbox every weekday morning. They feature familiar assaults on political correctness, groupthink and cancel culture, which the authors consider to be connected to a financial establishment that leaves the regular man on the street (it is always a man, not a woman) short.
The familiar Faragian formula for dismantling establishments is on full display. There are three components: make people feel they are not in control, identify the villain, offer a compelling and seemingly simple solution.
To achieve the first goal, Farage offers an anecdote about his disappointment at discovering the poor rate of return on his pension.
"I imagined people up and down the country thinking the same thing: 'Christ, what the hell happened?'" he writes.
I don't know what pension Nigel Farage is referring to here but there is certainly no mention of the €6,253 ($7,340) he can expect to get from the EU every month when he turns 63.
His rather flimsy credentials as a financial advisor rest on his experience as a metals trader in London in the 1980s and 90s — he had a varying level of success — and perhaps even more so on his instinct to go against the grain. Or at least, to appear to be doing so.
By identifying powerful, impenetrable villains — politicians, the media and now the financial establishment — Farage manages to capitalize on a legitimate sense that the world has become too complicated and that too much power rests in the hands of too few.
Helping the already powerful
Some of his solutions don't seem that outlandish. He advises people to invest in gold (immune from the machinations of the monetary system), to hoard a decent amount of cash and to make sure their money isn't all tied up in the same financial institution.
But this seemingly common-sense approach comes from a man who has made a career out of scapegoating. Feeling hard done by? Blame the EU. Sick of your small paycheck? Too many immigrants.
Farage himself is hardly a bastion of financial prudence either. It was only a few years ago that he described himself as "skint" claiming that a career in politics meant spending more than you earn. With a few years to go before that EU pension kicks in, you'd be forgiven for believing that Farage may not be dishing out financial advice out of the goodness of his heart.
Over the past few weeks, his Twitter feed has been dominated by posts praising US President Donald Trump and mocking his opponent Joe Biden. In the midst of a pandemic, he traveled to a rally in Arizona to endorse the incumbent. If this isn't a peak pro-establishment move, I don't know what is. Who, if not Trump, has benefited from a corrupt, opaque and self-serving financial system?
Farage has built his success on claiming to swim against the tide. But when you look at those he has aligned himself with, among them the immensely powerful rightwing media mogul Rupert Murdoch, you realize that he no longer represents an opposition to the status quo. He and his populist cronies have made it.
Whether in politics or now finance, Nigel Farage and his friends are the establishment. With all the ills that go with it.
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
June 2017: And they're off!
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
December 2018: May survives rebellion
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
-
January 2019: Agreement voted down
January 2019: Agreement voted down
The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
-
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.
-
March 2019: Extension after second defeat
March 2019: Extension after second defeat
Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.
-
March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time
March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time
On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.
-
April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween
April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween
With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.
-
May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns
May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns
Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.
-
June 2019: Search for a new prime minister
June 2019: Search for a new prime minister
After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.
-
July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson
July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson
At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.
-
September 2019: Johnson's election threat
September 2019: Johnson's election threat
Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.
-
September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful'
September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful'
In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed.
-
October 2019: A new deal
October 2019: A new deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure a deal with European negotiators that would allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly manner. The deal received unanimous backing from the leaders of 27 other member states. But an attempt to get the UK Parliament to sign off on the deal failed. Instead, Parliament pushed for the Brexit deadline to be extended until the end of January 2020.
-
December 2019: Lawmakers vote for Johnson's Withdrawal Bill
December 2019: Lawmakers vote for Johnson's Withdrawal Bill
On December 22, UK lawmakers vote for Prime Minister Johnson's European Union withdrawal bill, which will see a leave date of January 31 2020 enshrined in law. Getting a majority to vote to pass the bill in the lower house has proven a major sticking point for the PM, but following a general election Johnson's Conservative party won control of the house and the bill passed with a 124 majority.