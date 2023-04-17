  1. Skip to content
FARC dissidents hold batons in the air at a meeting with local communities
EMC leaders have been meeting since the beginning of April to plot a strategy for peace talks Image: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP
PoliticsColombia

Columbia: FARC rebel group 'ready' for peace talks

1 hour ago

The move by the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) could be a major turning point for President Gustavo Petro, who has pledged to end six decades of an armed conflict that has left more than 450,000 people dead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QAiB

A breakaway group of Colombia's FARC rebels on Sunday said it was ready to start peace talks with the governmentpeace talks with the government from next month.

The government has yet to confirm the talks. However, the announcement by the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) group would be a boost for leftist President Gustavo Petro's quest for "total peace."

What the EMC said about peace talks

Since the start of April, EMC leaders have held meetings to finalize pathways to the negotiations with the government.

"We announce before the whole world that our delegates to the dialogue table with the Colombian state, headed by the national government, are already ready for May 16 of this year," spokesperson for the armed group, Angela Izquierdo, said at the meeting.

The EMC is one of two breakaway factions of the FARC and is made up of former leaders and fighters who rejected a 2016 peace deal.

The other dissident faction is the Segunda Marquetalia, which took up arms again in 2019.

Top EMC commander Ivan Mordisco said Sunday that "we can begin to build the road map that will allow Colombia to eradicate the causes of the conflict."

Mordisco also called on the rival National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group "to end the war between our two organizations."

Colombian FARC rebels begin disarming process

What was the 2016 peace deal?

In 2016, a landmark peace deal led to the dissolution of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which was the most dreaded guerilla group in Latin America. However, some dissidents, which comprise the EMC group now, rejected the peace agreement which required them to surrender their arms.

Despite the pact being in place since 2016, left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and traffickers have been fighting for control over drugs and illegal mining.

President Petro, a former rebel from the group M-19, had committed to ending decades of armed conflict by signing peace agreements with rebel groups and by implementing the pact with FARC.

Colombia's first leftist president sworn in

mf/rt (Reters, AFP)

Colombian government officials and Pablo Beltran, head of the delegation of the National Liberation Army of Colombia, at the closing of the ''Second cycle of negotiations of the peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN''

Colombia, ELN rebels agree to work toward cease-fire

Colombia, ELN rebels agree to work toward cease-fire

After several ups and downs, the Colombian government and the nation's last recognized rebel group say they have taken "the first steps" toward a cease-fire.
PoliticsMarch 11, 2023
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum

Sudan: Death toll rises as fighting continues

Conflicts33 minutes ago
