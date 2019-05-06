 Colossal flying dinosaur species discovered in Canada | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Colossal flying dinosaur species discovered in Canada

Called the "frozen dragon of the north," a new species of flying dinosaur, Cryodrakon boreas, has been discovered in Canada. The pterosaur is thought to have had the wingspan of a small airplane.

An artist's rendering of Cryodrakon Boreas

A new species of flying dinosaur with a plane-sized wingspan was unveiled by researchers on Tuesday.

According to research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, Cryodrakon boreas had a wingspan of 10 meters (32.8 feet) and weighed 250 kilograms (550 pounds). When standing, the dinosaur is estimated to have been the height of a giraffe.

David Hone, lead author of the study and a researcher at Queen Mary University in London, said Cryodrakon boreas means "frozen dragon of the north." 

The first fossil remains were actually discovered 30 years ago at Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada, but they were mistakenly not classified as belonging to a new species of pterosaur.  

Read more: Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) evolved from tiny dinosaurs, fossils show

"It is great that we can identify Cryodrakon as being distinct to Quetzalcoatlus," the other giant pterosaur for which it was initially mistaken, said Hone in a statement. "It means we have a better picture of the diversity and evolution of predatory pterosaurs in North America." 

Cryodrakon boreas lived about 77 million years ago. It is thought to have been carnivorous, feeding on on lizards, small mammals and even baby dinosaurs.

Although it could fly across the ocean, researchers said Cryodrakon boreas preferred an inland habitat. 

Read more: Scientists find elephant-sized creature that lived with dinosaurs

"They were critical parts of global ecosystems worldwide during the age of dinosaurs, so they are key to understanding the ecology and extinctions of that time," said Michael Habib, a researcher at the University of Southern California and co-author of the study.

"Just like flying animals today, they could carry important clues about how animals at the time responded to major changes in climate."

Paleontologists estimate that there are more than 100 known species of pterosaurs.

  • USA Film Jurassic Park (picture-alliance/United Archiv/IFTN)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    No fear of a t-rex sequel

    Five films on, Jurassic Park still has us captivated by the idea of humans coming face-to-face with our planet's most terrifying former inhabitants. But the fantasy of resurrecting a dinosaur from DNA in the belly of an amber-trapped mosquito is a long way from reality. Leading de-extinction scientists say making use of genetic material more than a million years old won't be possible.

  • Kenya northern white rhino females (DW/Andrew Wasike)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    And then there were two

    Since the last male northern white rhino — a 45-year-old called Sudan — died earlier in 2018, elderly females Najon and Fatu are the last of their kind. But scientists hope that embryos in deep freeze could bring the "functionally extinct" species back from the edge. They were created in-vitro from the sperm of a deceased male northern white and the eggs of the closely related southern white.

  • Dodos (Imago/StockTrek Images/D. Eskridge)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Not so dead after all?

    When the dodo — a fatally trusting and tasty bird — disappered from Mauritius in the 17th century, few believed mankind could extinguish the life of an entire species. Only after 19th century naturalist Georges Cuvier proved extinction was possible did the dodo became a symbol of that destructive power. Now, the hunt is on for dodo DNA, in the hope we may also prove our power to resurrect.

  • Pyrenean ibex (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/C. Wermter)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Fragile life

    By the time the last Pyrenean ibex Celia died in 2000, scientists had already gathered and frozen her tissue cells. Three years later, a goat gave birth to Celia's clone, created by injecting her DNA into a goat's egg. In fact, dozens of hybrid eggs were implanted. Only seven animals became pregnant, and one carried to full term — and the resurrected ibex survived only a few minutes after birth.

  • Martha, the last carrier pigeon (Donald E. Hurlbert, Smithsonian Institution)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Passage from the past

    This is Martha, the last passenger pigeon, who died in 1914. The plump North American birds were a favorite for the plate, and hunting combined with deforestation wiped them out even as conservationists warned of their senseless demise. Revive & Restore, an organization thta promotes "de-extinction," sees the passenger pigeon as the perfect model project to show resurrection science's potential.

  • Tasmanian tiger (Thylacine) (Getty Images/AFP/T. Blackwood)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Numbat mother

    European colonists in Australia put a bounty on the head of the thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, a marsupial apex predator. The last known member of the species died in Hobart Zoo in 1936. Now, scientists have decoded the animal's entire genome from a joey preserved in ethanol, and hope to insert its genes into the DNA of its closest surviving relative, a diminutive marsupial called the numbat.

  • Woolly mammoth (Imago/Science Photo Library/L. Calvetti)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Pleistocene Park

    The most impressive species with any chance of making a comeback is the woolly mammoth, whose closest living relative is the Asian elephant. Scientists at Harvard University say the ice-age giants could play a role in slowing permafrost melt and, therefore, climate change. But their "Pleistocene Park" concept would need 80,000 animals to have any real impact — pure science fiction, say critics.

  • Heck cows (Imago/Nature Picture Library/P. Clement)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    One heck of a cow

    The auroch once roamed the length and breadth of Eurasia, but hunting and habitat loss wiped them out close to 400 years ago. Yet their descendents — domesticated cattle — live on, and "back-breeding" programs have tried to resurrect the auroch by selecting for characteristics of the wild ancestor. An early German attempt resulted in Heck cattle, which have been reintroduced to parts of Europe.

  • Nachbildung eines Neandertalers (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Meet the ancestors

    We once shared the planet with other human species, like the Neanderthal, with whom we even interbred. Many of us still carry Neanderthal DNA. But we are also prime suspects in their extermination. What would it be like to confront the relations we once wiped out? Scientists are growing homo sapiens-Neanderthal hybrid brain matter in the lab to examine the differences between them and us.

    Author: Ruby Russell


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

