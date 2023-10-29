Colorful autumn makes for spectacular images
Summer is over in the Northern Hemisphere, but fret not — autumn can offer some spectacular colors around the world.
One last dip in the North Sea
At the end of September, these swimmers celebrated the start of autumn at the North East Skinny Dip, a charity nude swim in Northumberland. Even in the north of the United Kingdom, it was a relatively warm end to summer. September 2023 broke temperature records worldwide and is officially the warmest since modern records began.
Warm colors, warm autumn days
In Montreal, temperatures rose to 27.9 degrees Celsius (82.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in early October. Since June, the world has been experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, and Canada has never before recorded such devastating forest fires as this summer. Human-caused climate change is primarily to blame for the heat and drought.
Stormy seas
But elsewhere, autumn has already meant uncomfortable weather. Earlier this month, a severe storm over the Baltic Sea caused massive damage in a number of countries. These boats in the harbor of Rodvig, Denmark, did not survive the storm and storm surge in one piece.
Basketful of delights
Autumn is mushroom season. Here, mushroom pickers in the northeastern German state of Brandenburg found a whole basketful of porcinis, which are considered excellent edible mushrooms. In many regions of Germany, this year's mushroom season already kicked off in August due to the rather rainy summer in many places and the mild temperatures.
Heavy head
This girl tried on a Halloween jack-o'-lantern for size at a pumpkin patch in Abbotsford, western Canada. The spooky festival, which is celebrated at the end of October on the evening before All Saints' Day, has become hugely popular in many countries around the world over the years. Initially, the tradition originated in Ireland.
Savory snack
Pumpkins aren't only suitable for carving into scary decorations. The autumn vegetable is delicious and healthy — and not only popular with human gourmets. This young elephant in a Czech zoo also enjoyed the orange crop.
Decorations for the deceased
In Mexico, the Dia de los Muertos ("Day of the Dead"), which is celebrated on November 1 and 2, honors the deceased. Streets and graves are decorated with marigold flowers. Next to them, skeleton lady La Catrina, one of the main figures of Dia de los Muertos, keeps watch.
Follow the sun
Against the backdrop of the setting sun in the northeastern German state of Brandenburg, these cranes are flying to their roosts. Soon, the majestic birds will head south in their thousands to spend the winter in warmer climes.
Colorful China
While the colorful autumn in Europe and North America can be stunning, the season is just as fascinating in China — as seen in this mountain landscape in Hanzhong, in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi.
Bright days are numbered
Soon, the most colorful time of the year will be over. The sight of these fishermen in the fog on the Edersee in the German province of Hesse already gives a foretaste of the cold season. On December 1, autumn ends and meteorological winter starts.