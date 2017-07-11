Colorado supermarket shooting leaves several dead

Multiple people, including one police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the US state of Colorado on Monday, police in the city of Boulder said.

A man was detained by the police soon after reports of an active shooter at the supermarket, officials added.

"We have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries," said Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder police department.

He added that the investigation into the shooting was still underway, and the motive behind the violence was yet to be ascertained.

Police did not immediately confirm the number of casualties but said there was no longer an ongoing public threat.

"At this point, the only injured party we are aware of... was the suspect. We know of no other serious injuries at this point," Yamaguchi said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the numbers about fatalities will not be released until the families of the victims were notified.

What happened in the shooting?

According to a live-streamed video, one person — a middle-aged white man, shirtless and wearing shorts — was seen being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs.

One of the man's legs appeared to be covered in blood. Police said the only known person to have been injured in the incident was the suspect.

Armored vehicles, ambulances, and dozens of law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team were present at the scene.

Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender."

Eyewitnesses recall horror

Eyewitnesses inside the store at the time of the shooting said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a loading bay at the rear of the building.

Unverified videos and images on social media showed at least three people lying prone on the ground, both inside the store and in the parking lot right outside.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was "closely watching unfolding events."

"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," he said on Twitter.

The FBI said on Twitter that its agents were assisting local police in the investigation of the supermarket shooting.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," she said on Twitter.

adi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)