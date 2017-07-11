Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 dead

At least 10 people, including one police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the US state of Colorado on Monday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

The officer who was killed was Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010, she said, holding back tears. "Officer Tally responded to the scene — was first on the scene — and he was fatally shot," Herold said, calling his actions "heroic."

A man was detained soon after reports of an active shooter at the supermarket, police told in a press briefing earlier in the evening.

"We have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries," said Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder police department.

He added that the motive behind the violence was yet to be ascertained.

"At this point, the only injured party we are aware of... was the suspect. We know of no other serious injuries at this point," Yamaguchi said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty expressed condolences to the families of all the victims. "My heart goes out to the family of Officer Eric Talley. His life was cut much too short," he said.

He said a "painstaking investigation" is already underway, adding that there was more to do for the victims than just offer them thoughts and prayers.

What happened in the shooting?

According to a live-streamed video, one person — a middle-aged white man, shirtless and wearing shorts — was seen being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs.

One of the man's legs appeared to be covered in blood. Police said the only known person to have been injured in the incident was the suspect.

Armored vehicles, ambulances, and dozens of law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team were present at the scene.

Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender."

Eyewitnesses recall horror

Eyewitnesses inside the store at the time of the shooting said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a loading bay at the rear of the building.

Unverified videos and images on social media showed at least three people lying prone on the ground, both inside the store and in the parking lot right outside.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was "closely watching unfolding events."

"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," he said on Twitter.

The FBI said on Twitter that its agents were assisting local police in the investigation of the supermarket shooting.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," she said on Twitter.

