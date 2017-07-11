Colorado shooting: US President Joe Biden calls for gun control

US President Joe Biden gave a televised address on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to act on passing tighter gun control measures following a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Colorado.

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers in a supermarket on Monday, the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings in the United States.

What did Biden say?

Biden said "assault weapons should be banned" in the US, along with closing loopholes in background check systems.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," Biden said.

In addition to a ban on assault weapons, the US president said that high capacity magazines should also be banned.

During his presidential campaign, Biden vowed to push through gun control measures, although it remains to be seen whether he will be able to garner enough support in Congress.

Gun control measures are notoriously difficult to pass in the US, with many congressional Republicans often blocking legislation.

