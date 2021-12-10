 Colonial looted art: When a museum becomes home | Arts | DW | 10.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Colonial looted art: When a museum becomes home

Works by contemporary African artists and colonial looted art are on show side by side in Dortmund, curated by Nana Oforiatta Ayim, an art historian from Ghana.

  • EFIE The Museum as Home African landscape with animals, a man and woman kiss with an apple between their lips

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    A different concept of the museum

    EFIE means home in Twi, one of Ghana's official languages. The exhibition "EFIE: The Museum as Home" questions traditional forms of presentation. In a sense, the museum is to become a home for the works of art, because in African tradition, objects are considered to be animate and alive, which differs from the presentations common in European museums.

  • Nana Oforiatta Ayim poses outdoors in front of a bamboo scaffold

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    A space for healing

    The exhibition in the western German city of Dortmund shows more than the artworks, it looks at their cultural context. Curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim juxtaposes the contemporary works with historical artifacts that were looted during the colonial era and brought to German museums. Ayim created an extra "space for healing" for these objects.

  • Two men with headdresses covered in silky pink and purple material

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Kwasi Darko: bright photographs

    Kwasi Darko is one of the eight contemporary artists whose works are on display in Dortmund. For the exhibition, Darko looked into his family history and found out that his grandfather was a photographer, too. Darko's works often explore (sexual) identities.

  • Colorful woven flag with a black naked figure in the middle

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Na Chainkua Reindorf: Tapestries

    Na Chainkua Reindorf grew up in Ghana but now lives in the United States. The mixed media artist draws inspiration from the rich cultural history of West Africa and incorporates traditional materials into works that focus on social issues involving culture and gender.

  • Large open black and yellow umbrella

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Rita Mawuena Benissan: Hail to the chief

    Ghanaian-American artist Rita Mawuen Benissan is also inspired by the traditions of her parents' native country. She embraces a particular aesthetic by reinterpreting the royal umbrella, which in Ghana is the symbol of hierarchy within the chieftaincy.

  • Film still of torso of a nude woman whose face is half covered by scarves

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Kuukua Eshu: A film to raise awareness

    Kuukua Eshun's contribution to the exhibition is a film that portrays women who have been physically abused. The film shows how the women "have made their bodies their homes again," Ayim says.

  • Two black women holding hands and wearing traditional costumes hover above a lake in a collage

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Beyond traditional presentation

    The exhibition curated by Ayim aims to reinvent the concept of the museum to the extent that a museum and the artworks in it should offer space for a pluralistic view of the world. In addition to the artists already mentioned, works by Afroscope (pictured), El Anatsui, Diego Arauja and Studio Nyali will be on display. The exhibition runs until March 6, 2022 at the Dortmunder U culture center.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


  • EFIE The Museum as Home African landscape with animals, a man and woman kiss with an apple between their lips

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    A different concept of the museum

    EFIE means home in Twi, one of Ghana's official languages. The exhibition "EFIE: The Museum as Home" questions traditional forms of presentation. In a sense, the museum is to become a home for the works of art, because in African tradition, objects are considered to be animate and alive, which differs from the presentations common in European museums.

  • Nana Oforiatta Ayim poses outdoors in front of a bamboo scaffold

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    A space for healing

    The exhibition in the western German city of Dortmund shows more than the artworks, it looks at their cultural context. Curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim juxtaposes the contemporary works with historical artifacts that were looted during the colonial era and brought to German museums. Ayim created an extra "space for healing" for these objects.

  • Two men with headdresses covered in silky pink and purple material

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Kwasi Darko: bright photographs

    Kwasi Darko is one of the eight contemporary artists whose works are on display in Dortmund. For the exhibition, Darko looked into his family history and found out that his grandfather was a photographer, too. Darko's works often explore (sexual) identities.

  • Colorful woven flag with a black naked figure in the middle

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Na Chainkua Reindorf: Tapestries

    Na Chainkua Reindorf grew up in Ghana but now lives in the United States. The mixed media artist draws inspiration from the rich cultural history of West Africa and incorporates traditional materials into works that focus on social issues involving culture and gender.

  • Large open black and yellow umbrella

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Rita Mawuena Benissan: Hail to the chief

    Ghanaian-American artist Rita Mawuen Benissan is also inspired by the traditions of her parents' native country. She embraces a particular aesthetic by reinterpreting the royal umbrella, which in Ghana is the symbol of hierarchy within the chieftaincy.

  • Film still of torso of a nude woman whose face is half covered by scarves

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Kuukua Eshu: A film to raise awareness

    Kuukua Eshun's contribution to the exhibition is a film that portrays women who have been physically abused. The film shows how the women "have made their bodies their homes again," Ayim says.

  • Two black women holding hands and wearing traditional costumes hover above a lake in a collage

    Reinventing the museum as a home

    Beyond traditional presentation

    The exhibition curated by Ayim aims to reinvent the concept of the museum to the extent that a museum and the artworks in it should offer space for a pluralistic view of the world. In addition to the artists already mentioned, works by Afroscope (pictured), El Anatsui, Diego Arauja and Studio Nyali will be on display. The exhibition runs until March 6, 2022 at the Dortmunder U culture center.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


Imagine that artistic objects have a soul, and could feel emotions like suffering, sadness and loneliness — that is what the Ghanaian author and filmmaker Nana Oforiatta Ayim envisioned when she curated the exhibition "EFIE: The Museum as Home," that opened on December 10, 2021 at the Dortmunder U culture center.

Efie, in the Twi language means home, says Nana Oforiatta Ayim. "Historically when we had objects, it wasn't that they were like inanimate things to be put in glass cases — they have a spirit, they were dynamic, they were alive, and the structures they were in were homes for them," she told DW.

A space of healing

In the show, Ayim juxtaposed works by contemporary artists with historical artifacts on loan from German collections. Home, and the loss of home, is the theme that spans past and present.

Ayim created a special space for the historical artworks, what she calls "a kind of space of healing, a home." European museums traditionally present art in a value-neutral way, sculptures stand next to each other in display cases, illuminated by a spotlight. Ayim's exhibition wants to allow a subjective view of the objects to give them back their soul.

Nana Oforiatta Ayim's preoccupation with art from a colonial context is no coincidence as she serves as Ghana's commissioner for restitution. She is largely responsible for creating strategies for the restitution of looted art from Ghana.

What is most important is to come to terms with history and regain control over one's own narrative, she says, pointing out that the objects were stolen in varying degrees of violence. "There's a separation that's happened between us and our histories and our narratives." Ayim hopes to help ease the pain of separation by inserting this "in-between step before the objects come back [to Ghana]."

Reclaiming one's own history is an issue the eight contemporary artists Ayim has selected for the Dortmund show focus on, too.

Kuukua Eshun "has made a really haunting, beautiful film about women who have gone to various levels of physical abuse and how these women have made their bodies into their homes again," points out Ayim.

Two men with headdresses wraped in pink and purple silky material

Kwasi Darko explores identity and sexuality

The show also presents works by Afroscope, El Anatsui, Diego Arauja, Rita Mawuena Benissan, Kwasi Darko, Na Chainkua Reindorf and Studio Nyali, contemporary artists with different perspectives of the concept "home." Their art is embedded in a mobile bamboo structure within the exhibition, the "fufuzela," that can be expanded when needed and used for a variety of projects.

Mobile museums

DK Osseo Asare, an architect, originally developed the fufuzela for Ayim's mobile museums in Ghana.

With these museums built in the style of typical Ghanaian kiosks, Ayim — who was raised in Germany but now lives in Ghana's capital Accra — wants to bring art closer to her fellow countrymen again: "We do have a national museum in Ghana. It's been closed for a while now, but even when it was open, it was primarily for tourists, maybe school children," Ayim says.

People don't feel connected to the museum, but they will come to cultural festivals by the thousands, she adds, arguing that it's not a lack of interest, but the form of presentation.

Ayim wants to use her exhibitions to question the traditional understanding of museums and to introduce new perspectives. It's a concept that works, whether in Ghana or in Germany.

Watch video 02:05

Benin welcomes back looted artifacts

This article has been translated from German.

DW recommends

Reinventing the museum as a home

Nana Oforiatta Ayim, an art historian from Ghana, shows historical and contemporary art from her native country in the "EFIE: The Museum as Home" exhibition in the German city of Dortmund.  